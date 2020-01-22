Little women perfectly captures the writer’s struggles

* Spoiler for Greta Gerwig’s little women ahead. *

Greta Gerwig’s breathtaking adaptation of Little Women begins with Jo shyly discussing the prices with an editor.

Saoirse Ronan’s face lights up when Mr. Dashwood of The Weekly Volcano Press tells her that she will publish her story – or rather, that of her friend because Jo would not use her real name and pretends to be the real friend’s author. “We usually pay between $ 25 and $ 30 for something like that. We’ll pay you $ 20, ”says Mr. Dashwood. Jo enthusiastically accepts the offer on behalf of “her friend”, an offer that might as well have been declined.

The story takes place in the 1860s, when the majority of published authors were men. It’s not hard to imagine that those $ 10 more – a rather small amount, but an amount that Jo was nonetheless denied – easily get into the pockets of male writers, but have trouble getting into the pockets of these few writers.

With creative freelancers asking 47% less than their male counterparts from 2019, it’s easy to make a comparison between what happened back then and what many writers have to put up with to publish their work today.

However, Gerwig’s loving version of the story focuses on the challenges of the young writer.

The director, who also adapted the screenplay, has transformed the story of the four sisters from March – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy – into an exquisite balance between past and present that begins in the second part of Louisa May Alcott’s novel after Jo New York pulled to become a professional writer.

The film highlights the most interesting aspects when it comes to not being so small women who belittle themselves and follow Jo on the way to fame. And the road to fame is pretty bumpy, as she learns pretty quickly.

After receiving her story, Mr. Dashwood tells her that she must either marry or kill her heroine before she ends, which sounds scary to the fate of every young woman at the time. That sells, Dashwood explains, and Jo has to readjust her underpaid, slaughtered stories to make them marketable and palatable.

Alcott’s original story doesn’t shy away from the difficulties Jo faces. In the first part of the novel, Jo tries to sell some of her very first stories. The publisher of Spread Eagles likes them and agrees to publish them. Great what? Unless he would do it without paying for it, since they don’t pay beginners, he explains. So what happens here is that Jo gets paid as an imagesetter. Ahh, the old story of how to get paid in exposure – one that she likes to follow.

Jo learns to make himself comfortable to write according to the preferences of her readers, because what she wants is of course fame, but also money.

Talking about money is something that was not considered particularly ladylike and is still a problem for so many women today. They are more afraid to ask for a raise than their male counterparts, but money has no gender. If you consider that money is not relevant for a young woman, this strengthens the status quo and deprives women of the opportunity to earn their own fortune.

Newer television is also trying to shatter this patriarchal viewpoint by showing female characters in historical dramas openly discussing money – not just Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack and Susie in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who are usually male pronouns speak, but also Jenny in GLOW. These characters know exactly what they want: everything – and yes, money is part of the whole cake they’re looking for.

In Little Women, Jo’s younger sister Amy is also aware of the importance of money. Once a noble family, they were unlucky and currently live a rather modest life. In Gerwig’s film Amy (Florence Pugh) plays an important role in a discussion with Laurie (Timothée Chalamet). Amy is struggling to make a living with her art and knows that marriage is “an economic affair” for someone like her who has no wealth.

Jo, who is less interested in making her romance happy forever, has her stories – and her money-oriented stance that changes her for the better throughout the film.

We occasionally see them struggling with fraud syndrome. She is so used to downsizing as a writer that she automatically tells Friedrich Bhaer (Louis Garrel), who agreed to read her works, that her are just stories, of course nothing more.

When I heard Bhaer’s fairly open feedback – “I don’t like her” – Jo strikes back.

“I’m considered talented,” she says.

“I can’t afford to go hungry for praise,” she continues.

As Jo grows professionally, the novel doesn’t see this as a fitting ending and focuses on giving her a romantic epilogue too.

In the film, Jo learns what she can do and tries to catch up with what she still cannot. She writes a novel and proves that there is a market for stories that focus on women. The overly excited daughters of Mr. Dashwood, an enthusiastic audience for Jo’s work, force her father to rethink his decision and publish the novel.

Mr. Dashwood himself gets caught up in Jo’s work and, once the novel is finished, asks questions like a fan would. But Jo is there to do business.

She insists on keeping her copyrights and tirelessly negotiates the percentage of profits she will make. 5% was the original offer, but it can get it to 6.6%, which may not feel that good, but is definitely a step in the right direction.

At the end of the film, Jo will see her dream come true. She watches her novel Little Women print – a beautiful sequence that prepares Gerwig’s adaptation for an ending other than Alcott’s book.

The last scene shows the audience a lively house where people run around so everything looks great. Maybe another wedding? No, it’s just everyone doing their best to run Jo’s school, which is housed in the big house that once belonged to Aunt March.

With Gerwig’s choice, she keeps a little distance from the unnecessary happy ending of the 19th century, which Jo is listed in the book. She still kisses Friedrich in the rain and he’s still there to help run the school, but the film is less explicit than the novel because it avoids the marriage proposal and all of its consequences.

In this way, Gerwig captures Jo’s spirit, keeps her ambitions and goals intact and gives the audience a Little Women adaptation for the coming decades.

(Images: Sony Pictures Release)

