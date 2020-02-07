Little women timeline Difficult to follow if you’re not interested

When The Hollywood Reporter released a brutally honest breakdown of this year’s Oscars from a male producer detailing why it cast its votes, it expressed a very good point: Maybe men shouldn’t be responsible for making decisions about Hitting film awards when very simple time series confuse them.

A big problem with Hollywood (and especially with award ceremonies) is the composition of voters, which determines what they think is the best result. So, for this nameless man (Did he know how ridiculous he sounded? Is that why he’s anonymous?), Essentially hiding little women to praise films made out of Hollywood’s “kings” or to idolize Hollywood , it makes me wonder whether or not the Hollywood landscape can ever really change.

The problem is that this producer discounted Little Women because he was somehow unable to differentiate between Paris, New York, and the March sisters’ home, which is not difficult because Paris, as you know, is very different looks like New York. and New York looks very different from an orchard.

It’s also not hard to understand why he found it difficult: Obviously, he didn’t care to give his full attention to the film, especially because he liked other films with even more confusing schedules. Do you know which movie he really liked from this season? The Irishman. Should we tell him that this is also non-linear and can sometimes be confusing? Probably because the film is 8 years long?

It’s just annoying because literally … You can find out the Little Women timeline with minimal effort, but if you’re not interested in female stories from the start, why should you? What is really confusing is that he claims he is “not the only one” who gets confused by the timeline. Who else? Other men? Let me be very clear: I could show this film to my nine year old niece and she would get it. Because Little Women doesn’t make it difficult to participate. You just have to take care of it enough.

His comments on the timeline just leave you wondering what films this man is producing …

With Little Women, the timeline was ridiculous – I was really confused at times and I know that I’m not the only one. Thank god she (Star Saoirse Ronan) cut her hair, because that gave me at least a little bit of a clue.

Seriously? You couldn’t follow this action? I’m really sorry, but you just didn’t have to pay attention to what you saw when it was so hard for you, a man who makes films, to make a living. How did you possibly survive Inception or even The Social Network? What about pulp fiction? Could you understand these stories related to men easily enough?

Will Hollywood ever see a change we’re all waiting for? Honest? Not with those responsible.

