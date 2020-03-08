Live-action Beauty and the Beast Prequel Show Le Le Fou?

Initially, the announcement that Disney would create a Beauty and the Beast prequel series built around, all the characters Lefou and Gaston “But why?” Section, right next to the “Aladdin’s Random White Prince” show. However, here is probably some hope that we are getting a series about Disney’s “first gay character.”

In the series, Luke London and Josh Gad will reprise their roles from the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast. It will be written but One Upon The Time creators Eddie Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, and is described as a “six-episode music” event, featuring the song by Alan Menken. Gadd and Evans will remain as producers.

Considering that Gad and Evans were the only actors who thought that otherwise dull and lifeless beauty and the beast were having some fun, I could see that Disney was casting for the series but why did they get that call? Opportunity. Gad also worked on the Shelfed Muppets project with Kitsis and Horwitz, which helped create the show.

But what’s really intriguing and bothering me is the Lefour status as our only obviously intriguing character in the live-action Disney canon so far. (Correct me if I’m wrong as I haven’t seen The Lion King yet and I don’t know how Timon and Pumba played).

Of course, Disney’s first “exclusive gay moment” was easily performed and dismissed more easily. However, it is still confirmed that Lefau is a gay man and to me at least for most of the movie he was in love with Gaston. Just because he was “exclusively gay” for just a moment does not mean that he was not gay for the rest of the movie.

I would totally expect LeFou to be the real star and hero of this series. Gaston is a villain and we, the audience, know he is about to make a bad end. On top of that, Josh Gad is a lively breathtaking Disney cartoon and he’s really the perfect choice for building a series around. So the idea (at least one queer guy, Luke Evans, in the production and starving) of a gay character giving us a prequel about LeFou, as well as a gay character … is likely to fail.

The most frustrating thing is if Lefau is reduced to any kind of unwanted stereotype: the “safe” lesbian whose softness exists but has never been seen or expressed. He could also spend the entire six-episode packing after Gaston and it would be just as bad. Disney + Love for not being “family-friendly” has been properly under fire for removing content like the Victor series. That cowardly incident when the story comes out on the show?

Suddenly, despite everything, I’m hopeful, if careful. Times are changing, so that means Disney is changing, too.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags translate) Beauty and the Beast (T) Josh Gad (T) Lefu