[live:-analysis,-updated-odds-to-win-rain-postponed-daytona-500]

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway
by: J.B. Biunno
Posted:
/ Updated:
DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — After an abrupt line of storms forced a postponement of Sunday’s Daytona 500, who has the edge to win the Big Race when we restart on Monday afternoon?
Co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by #66 driver Timmy Hill, currently sitting in tenth place after twenty laps, to breakdown the postponement’s impact on the race on Countdown to Daytona, live at 1: 00pm ET on this app or website!
Watch the Daytona 500 at 4: 00pm EST on your local FOX station or on the FOX Sports App.
