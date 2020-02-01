Live At Leeds confirms a huge second series of artists for 2020

Live at Leeds returns with another impressive line-up, with headlines from DMAs, Pale Waves, Easy Life and Shame. The geography of Leeds City Center is a big advantage because you rarely have to travel too far from location to location. Exclusive The Brud. But anyone familiar with what some call the best location in the north will understand that the taxi or elongated walk there is worth it.

Previous artists who appeared on Live at Leeds in the early stages of their careers and achieved enormous successes include British Choice Winner Sam Fender (now main actors in arenas and a number 1 album Hypersonic Missiles released), Pop Sensation Sam Smith, festival festival headliners The 1975, online star Freya Ridings, Glastonbury headliner Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, who recently returned to Leeds for the biggest headline shows in the city since 2006 at Roundhay Park.

With a new album and line-up, Temples return to Live at Leeds. Working Mens Club, the buzz band of this moment, will never disappoint you and will put on a great show. Charlatan’s frontman Tim Burgess will also perform with his solo project. Radio 6 tip The Goa Express debuts live at Leeds. Feet, Phoebe Green and Fling provide easy listening indie pop, perfect for cooling off, just before The Wytches, W.H. Lung and Dense ears ring with their deafening, circle-opening hymns.

A handful of bands will probably be announced, with a strange surprise here and there. Take advice and plan your day in advance. There is nothing worse than standing in front when the room is at full capacity.

Third row tickets for Live At Leeds can be purchased here;

~

Words by Will Metcalfe

Related