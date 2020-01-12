‘Live At The Old Barn’ Top 10 Garage / Trash / Punk bands playing Southsea soon …

Loading...

“Live At The Old Barn” Top ten garage garbage and punk tires will play in the next 5 months.

The old barn at the back of The Milton Arms in Southsea, Portsmouth is one of my favorite places to see bands.

It is a rough and ready, no modern convenience location (in the back room of a “local” pub) with a half decent PA and relatively clean toilets and low bar prices. But what makes it great are the friendly people and great bands that play there. (I was never destined for that well-paid job in advertising …) OK, I only go to the Punk Rock’n’Roll performances there promoted by people such as the avuncular admirer of the female form Chris Abbott-formerly or Basin’s fame and Mark Ballard (Racketeers / de Dinz and other bands) and in the past legends John Flash and Jon Lamb, the Barn also organize rave nights etc. for younger people … but don’t ask me about them FFS. In the past there have been performances by Snakerattlers, the Parkinsons TV Smith & the Bored Teenagers with local heroes such as Emptifish and the Rems who provide support.

I asked Chris about the bands he chooses:

The great thing about a once-a-month hobby is that I can please myself to a certain extent! It gives me the freedom to look around the London Trash / Garage scene and find what I personally find exciting! Excitement and an element of theatricality in a band is in my opinion much more important than musical virtuosity! People must be entertained well.

Between January – May 2020 there are a number of gigs that will absolutely disappear and here are my personal choices of playing bands, headliners and Pompey bands…. followed by the dates. See you at the bar.

Riot Club

Brand new, young pistols that look like they’re gonna run the older bands for their money with their Slaves / Amazing Snakeheads-type adrenaline-powered punk rock’s roll growls. The future of Pompey Punk.

Riot Club at the Barn by Steve5by5 Photography on Vimeo.

Duncan Reid and the big heads

The self-proclaimed ‘World’s Best Looking Heavy Melody Power Pop Punk Band’ with at the front the Peter Pan of Pop-Punk – the artist who was previously known as Kid Reid from the Boys. LTW writer evangelist Neil Hodge judges them as one of the best live bands out there and I can see why from the video evidence. Read this! Website

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=413tGNqvHhU

Black bombers

Motor City Punk Rock’n’Roll Funhouse from Brum with former Godfathers Birch and Crittall and the legendary drummer Dave Twist – this is a band I’m really looking forward to. The jam will indeed be kicked out. Website.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdmJ2_EoQTw

The fallen leaves

Punk rock for men. The best group in England. Simple songs for complex people.

. The Fallen Leaves are really all they say they are and more. Loved by the Portsmouth crowd of Reformed hooligans with impeccable manners, sharp clothing and climbing plants. Website

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpU3-ewZxSU

Eight laps quickly

With Wilko Johnson’s son in their line-up, they are an unusual and intense rock-roll proposition with its own winding identity. Sharp and angular rhythm and blues for the new decade. Website

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZmubrmGbQY

The courettes

Brazilian / Danish garage sensations! Comes in May. This is the performance that I am most excited about! Halfway between the Shangri-La’s, The Sonics and The Milkshakes and therefore probably the best garage band in the world. Website

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZuIna36ZrY

The clamps

Another Garage Trash duo of the kind loved by promoter Chris Abbott and co. Sleazy and primitive. Shit Music For Shit People summarizes their attitude and humor. Bandcamp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-wHQbu_k8g

Tensheds

When Ian Corbridge reviewed the Tensheds album here, he gave it 9/10. From what I have heard it is well deserved. They indeed look like a very interesting band with an organ that makes just as much of a beautiful sound as a guitar! Website

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQxC8Bh9oB8

Zounds

(No Chris Abbott performance this!) A change of style with Hippy Anarcho punk-elderly Zounds, still in front of Steve Lake … Now I have to be honest – Zounds can be terrible and they can be awesome – it’s a lottery! Hopefully they can get a good one out when they play the Barn – the inevitable highlight of the set is this … (“Keep it up !!!”) Website

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrBUMu_irUU

Acid attack

Reformed Portsmouth UK82 legends Acid Attack seem to be giggling forever and have become a decent force to take into account live and loud. It is a dark, angry, intense sound and demonstrably much better than in their youthful heyday. Video proof … Facebook

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mP3owlCZek

and a bonus number 11 …

The Dinz

Newest band of punk veterans from Pompey whose album received a good review in Vive Le Rock. Led by Mark Ballard, they play Heads-Down No-Nonsense Pissed-Off Boogie Punk rock’nroll. The new single – the self-explanatory Investment Wanker is entering a funkier territory, but is still the dog’s balls. Listen and buy from HERE And they are underway Facebook.

Even if you can’t make the performances, which I hope you can (Budget Ibis hotel is within walking distance of the location), this is a damn great playlist, even if I say so myself … xx

Gig dates

Saturday, January 25, 2020 – The Fallen Leaves + Eight Rounds Rapid + The Dinz Tickets

Friday, January 31, 2020 – Zounds, Riot Club + the Dinz Tickets (We Love the Big Blue Shed promotion)

Saturday, February 29, 2020 – Duncan Reid and The Big Heads, Black Bombers & Acid Attack Tickets

Sunday, March 8, 2020 – Subhumans + the Dinz Tickets (We Love the Big Blue Shed promotion)

Saturday, April 25, 2020 – Thee Windom Earles & Das Clamps – Tickets

Friday May 29, 2020 – The Courettes, Paul Groovy & The Pop Art Experience and Tea Sopwith Camels – Tickets

All words and choices Ged Babey

