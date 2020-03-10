Live Australian Music Industry requires the government to delay funds for coronavirus

Australia live music in Australia calls on the Government to allocate funds if the concerts and festivals will be canceled as a result of karanavirusa flash.

The federal government of the country has already laid the economic stimulus package of $ 10 billion as part of the overall national response to the disease, which is spreading throughout the world.

But Live Performance Australia (LPA) is now warning that the living needs of the sector “must be solved” on the eve of the big musical events that will occur in the coming months.

Australian Blyuns Beysfest and Shine will be held on the grass in the coming months, as well as a tour of the Hella Mega – in which performances are Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

According to Billboard, CEO LPA Evelyn Richardson appealed to the Minister of Arts Paul Fletcher with a request to find the means for the industry and the thousands of employees who could be out of pocket when the crisis will cause the loss of jobs.

“Direct the performance of a big engine of the economy of our visitors both in the city and in regional areas, must therefore be the focus of any government package to address the economic costs of the occurrence of coronavirus”, – said Richardson.

Richardson said that the current advice of health mean that it is “business as usual” for the live industry in Australia, although the LPA “very closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation.”

This occurs after an American music festival SXSW was forced to lay off a significant number of employees after the outbreak of World karanavirusa forced to cancel this year’s festival.

The event was held on Friday (March 6th), only a week before the festival in Austin, Texas, with the participation of all the guests around the world.

Cancel SXSW occurred after the festival was in Miami Ultra Music closed. Artists, including Green Day, BTS, Yungblud and Mariah Carey, canceled dates in Asia due to a problem on the coronavirus.

Last week (March 3) Glastonbury organizers have also responded to fans who feared that the festival worthy of farms can be lifted. “Glastonbury Festival carefully plans the event every year and takes all necessary measures to protect the public and the maximum security measures”, – said Adrian Coombs.

“With this in mind, and with our festival in 2020 for another 16 weeks, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, while closely monitoring the situation with the coronavirus.”