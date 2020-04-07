Live Coronavirus Updates: NPR

Willner, on stage at the Brooklyn Celebration! a music festival in Brooklyn, New York in 2007.

Creatively voracious music producer Hal Willner, who for decades chose the music used in “Saturday Night Live” sketches, died Tuesday, the day after his 64th birthday. He had symptoms consistent with those caused by COVID-19.

Along with his work on “SNL” – where it began in 1980 – Willner was a multi-faceted presence in the music community, earning fans and drawing critical praise for his work as a live event and producer. of records.

A message posted on Twitter on March 28 suggested that he was suffering from COVID-19. “I always wanted to have a number – but not this one,” he wrote next to a map showing New York as the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, adding: “In the bed on the west side upper. “

Since 1980, Willner has been responsible for selecting the music used in “Saturday Night Live” skits. He was also the music coordinator for a “SNL” short-lived offshoot called “Sunday Night” (later called “Night Music”), a jazz showcase hosted by Jools Holland and David Sanborn.

But he is perhaps best known as the curator of well-rounded tribute projects, and for bringing very eclectic creative personalities together. As a 2017 New York Times profile put it, “If you see Mikhail Baryshnikov moving to the novelty song” They’re Coming To Me, Ha-Haaa! “Or Conway Twitty sharing an account with the Kronos Kartet and the experimental cult. The Residents band, chances are that Mr. Willner was behind it.”

Some of his most admired recorded projects include 1985’s Lost in the Stars and 1995’s Songs Songs, two tribute albums to composer Kurt Weill that included William S. Burroughs, Elvis Costello, Charlie Haden, PJ Harvey, Lou Reed, Tom Waits and John Zorn, among many others, as well as 1988’s Stay Awake, an eclectic tribute to old Disney tunes performed by disparate talents such as Sun Ra and his Arkestra, Ringo Starr, Michael Stipe and Replacements. The first such project was Amarcord Nino Rota, from 1981, and features acclaimed jazz musicians such as Jaki Byard, Muhal Richard Abrams, Bill Frisell and Carla Bley.

In addition, he has produced full albums for Reed, Laurie Anderson, Marianne Faithfull, Lucinda Williams and Frisell, as well as Allen Ginsberg.

His musical curiosity seemed to know no bounds: He produced two albums featuring rock icons such as Tom Waits, Keith Richards, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Marianne Faithfull and Shane MacGowan, among many others, singing pirate songs and sea ​​shanties.

No official cause of death was given at the time of publication.