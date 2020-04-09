Live Coronavirus Updates: NPR

An evening concert during the 2015 edition of Lincoln Center’s annual Out of Doors festival. Summer programming for all New York’s cultural institutions has been canceled for 2020.

On Thursday, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced it would cancel all summer shows and activities it presents, including three signatures, an extended series: a three-week outdoor dance party with live groups. called Midsummer Night Swing, the classic Music focused on most of the Mozart Festival and the week-long broad festival artistically called Lincoln Center Out of Doors.

“These festivals have brought great joy to New Yorkers for decades, with only extraordinary artistry, without fear,” the performing arts center said in a statement. “It is our intention, when it is safe to reunite in person, to set up a free pop-up festival in celebration of our great city, and the first self-employed and the healthcare workers who are giving so much during this crisis. ”He also highlighted his online offerings during the crisis.

Much of Lincoln Center’s summer programming is free, attracting – and reflecting on – a much wider swath of the city than concerts and other shows at many of its dozen constituent organizations, including the Metropolitan Opera, -New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet and Lincoln Center Theater.

The cancellation of Lincoln Center’s summer offerings is also a hallmark of the tough decisions now being faced by performing arts institutions and other arts organizations across the country. pandemic. Just yesterday, the Broadway Championship announced that Broadway would be closed until at least June 7th.

Center Lincoln hosts many of the world’s best artists, who are invited months and even years ahead of their performance dates. With no end in sight for restrictions on public meetings – and with travel, lodging and other equally uncertain logistical considerations due to COVID-19 concerns – Lincoln Center’s decision to cancel its summer it can be a barrier to culturally quiet months in front of New York City and elsewhere.

(For many years, NPR Music has presented programming in Out of Doors; this writer has also hosted events and contributed to programs for the Mostly Mozart Festival.)