Live Coronavirus Updates: NPR

The Metropolitan Museum on March 13, the first day closed due to the coronavirus.

Mark Kauzlarich / Bloomberg via Getty Images



caption disguises

toggle caption

Mark Kauzlarich / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mark Kauzlarich / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art says it now expects its budget shortfall to be much worse than expected. On Wednesday, the museum announced that due to its closure during the coronavirus pandemic, it believes its shortfall for this fiscal year could be as much as $ 150 million – a third larger than announced a month ago just a long time ago.

On Wednesday, the museum lent 81 employees in its consumer and sales departments. In addition, the Met’s top executives, including its president and chief executive, Daniel H. Weiss, are taking a substantial pay cut. Both Weiss and the museum’s director, Max Hollein, will be taking 20 percent cuts, while other executives will be taking 10 percent cuts.

The Met is the largest art museum in the United States and one of the most visited tourist attractions in the city. It closed all three of its locations on March 13: modern and contemporary art focused on Met Breuer, the Met Cloisters (which is dedicated to medieval European art and architecture) and the iconic museum of -Met in Fifth Avenue.

The Met was expected to reopen in July. But in New York City right now, that data seems less and less realistic.

Earlier, the Met had canceled its 150th anniversary celebrations, which were scheduled for June.