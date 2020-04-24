Live Coronavirus Updates: NPR

Ellis Greer sewn this costume for the production of the 2019 Utah Shakespeare Festival Hamlet.

Ellis Greer is the next costume designer to start working at the Utah Shakespeare Festival when she learned that the summer season would be “shortened,” according to a call she received two weeks ago from the director. artistic. While the festival is still scheduled to continue, the show it was expected to work on has been canceled. So, her contract was also canceled.

“Working here is a sign of excellence in my profession,” Greer wrote in an email to NPR about her summer job. “A lot of people in all aspects of theatrical making return to the Festival. In many ways it feels like a family. Now this summer, a lot of technical theater artists who were going to work at the Festival will neither have a source of income that we have planned on nor an estimated team to work with. “

Greer is among the millions of artists and creative workers whose economic security has been completely derailed by COVID-19. The American Arts Promotion Group has spent much of last month collecting data on how artists like it are leaving; in a new study of more than 10,000 working artists and creatives, it finds that nearly two-thirds of artists report being unemployed since the beginning of the pandemic. Maybe they’re speed teachers, wedding photographers or lighting designers; the survey, which is ongoing, says 95 percent of them experienced a loss of revenue as a result of COVID-19, with an average decrease in revenue estimated for the year amounting to $ 24,000.

According to the National Endowment for the Arts, the arts contribute more than $ 760 billion a year to the U.S. economy. That’s more than sectors like agriculture or transportation. But only $ 250 million was set aside to support the arts in the congressional emergency aid bill last March. Even so, the allocation drew the ire of some politicians, including Nikki Haley, who tweeted, “How many more people could I have helped with this money?” (Haley, a Republican, served as Ambassador to the UN and governor of South Carolina; the art business in his home state each year supported 115,000 jobs and generated nearly $ 300 million in tax revenue, according to -South Carolina Arts Arts Commission.)

Greer is unsure when she will be able to re-enter her field. “I’m dealing with the loss of professional momentum I’ve been hoping to carry from graduate school to New York City for my post-graduate career,” she says.

“Even as the creative backbone of the United States is breaking down financially, creative workers are ready to be a part of the recovery – often whether they want to end up being paid to start using their creativity or not. However, they have to really get paid, “said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts in a statement.

Greer doesn’t expect to get paid for her art expertise soon. “Because the whole point of theater is to come together for a shared story, I don’t know when I’ll be able to go back to work,” she told NPR. “But I predict it won’t be until we get herd immunity or a vaccine.” For now, she intends to finish her graduate thesis while living at home with her parents in Tennessee. At some point, eventually, she hopes to pursue her dream of working in a costume shop in New York City, currently a hotbed of coronavirus infections.