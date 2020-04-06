Live Coronavirus Updates: U.S. Deaths Near 10,000 Before the “Hardest and Saddest Week”; Trump suspended Fauc on hydroxychloroquine issue – News – The Palm Beach Post

The United States graduated from a deadly week and the British Prime Minister was in a London hospital with “persistent” symptoms as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 70,000 worldwide.

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths will soon rise to 10,000, and President Donald Trump warned Sunday not to reach the “horrible point of death” in the hands of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming days. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the Americans were in our “Pearl Harbor at the time,” a reference to the 1941 Japanese air strike that led to the United States. access to World War II.

But Trump and federal health officials also said there were signs that the outbreak may have peaked in some severely affected areas, such as the city of New York and Washington state. New York CEO Andrew Cuomo said hospitalization showed signs of declining. Washington government Jay Inslee said its state would return 400 fans to the federal government after state health officials said they saw fewer infections than expected.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard, more than 330,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, killing 9,648. Nearly 1.3 million cases have been confirmed worldwide.

British Prime Minister in the hospital, “very responsible” for the government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson awaited the results of routine tests at a London hospital on Monday suffering from persistent symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, according to his office. 10 Downing Street described hospitalization as a “precaution”. Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus 10 days ago.

“I’m sure this is very frustrating for him, for everyone like Boris, who wants to be in the hands of (on) the government-led from the front,” Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told the BBC. “But nonetheless, he remains very responsible to the government.”

This is a precaution because the Prime Minister still has persistent symptoms of the coronavirus ten days after the positive viruses.

Stock futures show big gains on Monday

Dow Jones stock futures were nearly 800 pips higher, and the S&P 500 also showed gains hours before the U.S. market opened on Monday. Global stocks rose on Monday as investors saw desirable signs that the coronavirus pandemic might level off in difficult places like Italy, Spain – and even New York. Benchmarks rose about 3% in Paris and Frankfurt, and Tokyo rose more than 4%.

Trump prevents Fauc from answering the hydroxychloroquine question

The issue of hydroxychloroquine led to a test day at a press conference of the White House working group on Sunday. The reporter asked Anthony Fauc for his thoughts on the effectiveness of an antimalarial drug in treating coronavirus patients.

“He has answered the question 15 times,” said President Donald Trump, who previously held part of a briefing on the potential of drugs. Earlier on Sunday, Fauci answered a question about hydroxychloroquine when he was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” site.

“The information is really, for reference only, at its best,” he said. “So I think from a scientific point of view, I don’t think we could finally say it works.”

– Jordan Culver

The Bronx Zoo tiger has a COVID-19

A tiger in the Bronx Zoo showed a positive COVID-19 ratio after several animals developed viral symptoms, federal officials confirmed. Nadia, a four-year-old Malayan tiger, was tested after her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions developed a dry cough. All animals are expected to recover.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the tests on Sunday and is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in conjunction with state animal and public health directors to determine if animals should be tested for cornavirus in a zoo or other areas.

“This is the first case of its kind,” the USDA said in a statement. Public health officials believe the animals became ill when exposed to an infected worker, “who actively spread the virus.”

– Jessie Gomez, Bergen Record

Trump: US likely to reach “terrible point of death”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump expressed hope that the United States would “begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he also acknowledged that the next two weeks will be “very difficult.”

“We all have to get to a certain point, and it’s going to be a horrible point to death,” Trump said. Dr. Anthony Faucil, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was also asked about the light at the end of the tunnel and if this message conflicts with the message from the upcoming bad week. He said the messages are not contradictory.

“It has to do with what we explained earlier about the delay,” Fauci said. “When you see the leveling off of cases. And you don’t see what that means until two weeks later.”

– Jordan Culver

Surgeon General Jerome Adams warns the U.S. of Pearl Harbor

COVID-19 has been charged with nearly 5,000 American deaths last week, but surgeon General Jerome Adams says this week could be the nation’s “most difficult and sad.”

“This is going to be Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, just it’s not going to be localized,” Adams told Fox News Sunday. Adams also noted that Spain and Italy began intensive mitigation efforts about a month ago, and that the United States was not far off. These countries are now beginning to see a slowdown in cases, Adams said. The U.S., Washington state and California are seeing signs of the crisis leveling off, he said.

“As hard as it will be this week, there will be a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days,” Adams said.

Queen Elizabeth of England makes history; British Prime Minister in hospital

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II delivered a historic address to England on television, which was recorded of her isolation at Windsor Castle with one camera dressed in a locker. The queen, who was only the fourth address during her 68-year reign, encouraged the country to meet the challenge as the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus continues to rise rapidly. Nearly 5,000 Britons have died, including more than 700 on Saturday. His son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, reportedly are doing well when he fought on COVID-19.

“I hope in the years to come that everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge,” ‘Queen, 93.’ said. And those who follow us say that the British of this generation were as strong as any. “

– Hannah Yasharoff

New York government Andrew Cuomo: Deaths, hospitalizations go into space

The number of deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions in New York State has declined slightly in recent days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo said it was too early to find out if the condition had reached the “tip” of the patient’s curve. He also said the plateau may have been reached, which may take an unknown amount of time.

The state’s more than 4,000 deaths account for nearly half of all deaths in the U.S. since the crisis began. Cuomo said the 2,500 hospital beds to be built at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City will provide an important safety valve for hospitals.

“The system is over capacity everywhere,” he said. “It puts tremendous stress on the health care system.”

Duran John Taylor of Duran tells his story after the coronavirus recovers

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus “three weeks ago” but says he has recovered.

“I want to tell you it’s not always a killer,” Taylor, 59, wrote to Duran Duran’s official Facebook and Instagram pages on Sunday. “And we can and we can do this.”

Taylor said he was forced to speak “in response to the huge fear caused by the pandemic, some of which was fully justified.”

– Bryan Alexander