Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v India, Eden Park’s Second ODI

All the action from the second ODI between the Black Caps and India at Eden Park.





Henry Nicholls has opened with confidence as he begins his extended audition for a place on the top of the agenda in New Zealand – but he will have to maintain this level to be sure of having a long-term place on the side.

Nicholls’ 78 balls out of 82 helped set up the winning shots for Ross Taylor and Tom Latham as the Black Caps produced their biggest ODI chase against India on Wednesday. It was his best innings at the start of the match; a role in which he has not yet had a constant opportunity.

He now has short-term security, Will Young still returning from an injury, Colin Munro is unlikely to win a recall and George Worker has yet to prove that he can score fast enough for the international level.

But look at the longer picture, and with Wellington star Devon Conway becoming eligible for international selection in September, it could be Nicholls’ most threatened spot.

Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Taylor and Latham are unlikely to be bypassed by the order, leaving Nicholls’ place in question when the South African-born Conway is available – and it will be.

Black Caps selectors have little choice, given the weight of the national tracks that Conway has set up, scoring 551 one-day runs ahead of the competition at an average of 61.3 this season, to go paired with absurd averages of 140.5 in four days and 67.9 in Twenty20.

So the next day’s games are shaping up to be an important opportunity for Nicholls to make his mark, and he did it in Hamilton, sweeping the spinners well and spinning the strike regularly to ensure the race rate required does not get out of hand. their pursuit of 348.

Although he’s happy to strike anywhere – “I’m comfortable with anything,” he said – Nicholls finds a good balance between aggression and rotation of strikes against other opening options. When he is in good shape, he profiles himself as an ideal partner for Guptill, who, just quietly, has not exceeded 35 in his last 10 ODI rounds.

With three ODIs against Australia before trips to Scotland, Ireland and the West Indies, Nicholls deserves an uninterrupted race to the side to show what he is capable of, especially given the rambling nature of his first crack at work.

Thrown at the top of the order to replace Munro at the end of the preparation for the World Cup, Nicholls seemed likely to keep this role for the whole tournament, only for an untimely hamstring injury which would have compromised these chances. When he was later recalled after Munro’s continuing failures, he was then pushed into the fire against Australian and English bowling attacks, and as he made useful contributions in the semifinals and Cup final of the world, entering ODI on Wednesday, Nicholls was on average 28 during a strike of 63 opening rates.

So breaking those shackles in a record race would have been extremely satisfying, and Nicholls hopes to get even better as he connects again with Guptill in the second ODI starting this afternoon at Eden Park.

“I’m sort of used to playing in several different places, but it was nice to open, even to get into the opening streak for Canterbury and have those games under the belt,” said Nicholls.

“I’m just trying to form this partnership at the top. It’s great to have Gup at the top with the experience and quality it brings. This platform is really important to us through this power play.”

The Black Caps are expected to make a change for today’s game, with designer Kyle Jamieson making their ODI debut in place of spinner Ish Sodhi.

.