Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v India, Fifth Twenty20

All the action of the fifth Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India in Tauranga.





India captain Virat Kohli was delighted with yet another incredible latest Super Over victory against the Black Caps.

For a second consecutive game, India looked up and down, with the Black Caps needing only 12 out of 14 balls – then three out of four – for victory, with a stack of wickets in hand.

However, once again, they were unable to cross the finish line, with excellent overs by Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur sending the match to a Super Over, where Bumrah, Kohli and KL Rahul combined to give India another exciting triumph.

After believing that they had no chance of victory as the match drew to a close in Hamilton, Wellington Kohli had no such fears, claiming that their great escape in the first match had helped them achieve a another return.

“What has happened in the last two games is incredible. We have never played in a Super Over before these two games, and now we have played two consecutive games.

“There’s something new that I’ve learned in the last few games, it’s when the opposition is playing so well, we just have to stay calm, watch what’s going on, and if the opportunity arises you, then you take advantage of it and try and make the most of it. “

Thakur, who played the final with the Black Caps, needed seven points. Four wickets later, they had only six, and Thakur identified the dismissal of Ross Taylor as a turning point in the match.

“After the last game, we all learned that you should never give up hope, and I think the first gate was crucial – the pressure was on them. This is what happened, and it changed the game.”

While Thakur brilliantly kept his cool, sending the game to a Super Over, Kohli had to be convinced to join Rahul to participate in the Super Over, a decision that ultimately paid dividends by hitting the winning points.

“Initially we decided Sanju [Samson] and KL because they can both hit the ball very well, but then KL and I talked and he said I should go with him, because I have more from experience and if there is pressure situation, I will find more options to understand what needs to be done.

“His first two shots were crucial in the first two balls, then a bit of experience came into play where you put the ball in the holes and do the work.”

The victory placed India 4-0 in the series before the final of Mount Maunganui tomorrow, and after drawing another victory from the jaws of defeat – while having rested three key players – India’s confidence is at upper.

“We were very proud of the way we approached this game and the way we pulled it off,” said Kohli.

“It feels good when you’re out of the game and then you sort of find a way to come back – which shows the character of the team.”

Character who, at the moment, accuses the Black Caps of missing.

