Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v India, First ODI at Seddon Park

New Zealand’s ODI series against India begins today at Seddon Park in Hamilton, with the Black Caps needing a win to avoid making an unwanted story. Niall Anderson goes through everything you need to know before the three-game streak.

Is there another series on the cards?

Very probably! While the 5-0 scraping in the Twenty20 series was not as bad as the score suggests – the Black Caps could have won the series without a horrible death strike – the disparity between the two teams could be more defined in the 50- on format. Bookmakers have a sweep of the Indian series at a price of $ 2.30, the slight favorite before a 2-1 Indian triumph, at $ 2.50.

Surely more losses would put the Black Caps near a record loss streak?

If you cross all formats, there are now eight trotting losses, after three hype tests in Australia. A defeat today will tie New Zealand’s worst losing streak this century – in 2002, when they lost nine in a row – and a defeat in Auckland on Saturday would make a record 10, matching historic incompetence in 1994 -1995, where The defeats against South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the West Indies experienced a double-digit defeat streak for the first and only time in the history of New Zealand cricket. Lose the three ODIs and the unwanted record is theirs – with two tests against the best team in the world to come.

At least they will have a better chance of winning in the ODI than in the tests. Remember the World Cup?

Sure, but the Black Caps have a major problem – the three fast bowlers who were so superb at the World Cup are not playing in this series. Trent Boult (broken hand), Matt Henry (broken thumb) and Lockie Ferguson (calf strain) were all injured, and they were the catalysts for this famous World Cup semi-final victory.

Instead, the Black Caps must rely on four designers who have played a total of one ODI since last February. Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn and Kyle Jamieson will make up the stitching attack on the Black Caps, and you have to imagine that India’s best order is much more comfortable with the prospect of dealing with this inexperienced attack , unlike the sailors who reduced them to 24-4 seven months ago.

Which of these players will play today?

It will be a difficult call. As an experienced activist, Southee is likely to play despite his Twenty20 difficulties, but the other three designers can fight for a place. Ish Sodhi was included in the ODI team for the first game only, indicating potential use at the Seddon Park box office, while with Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham, the Black Caps could opt for two spinners and two versatile. Regardless of makeup, with Kuggeleijn and Jamieson, both top drummers, the Black Caps should at least be able to hit deep.

What about drummers – can they make up for their poor performance in the Twenty20?

Until yesterday, it looked like the Black Caps could roll out the same top eight they used in World Cup clashes – Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner.

However, Williamson was expelled from the first two ODIs yesterday, unable to overcome a shoulder injury. His replacement – Mark Chapman – will participate in a race with Tom Blundell to take a place in the middle order, most likely in direct exchange with Williamson at n ° 3.

What about India? Will they have a team similar to the World Cup?

No, but it will be similar to their Twenty20 side. From their XI in this World Cup semi-final, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not appear in the ODI, but the potential blow came with the news that Rohit Sharma was excluded from the rest of tour after suffering a calf injury in the final Twenty20. Losing a player of his caliber – 29 centuries ODI at an average of 49.2 – is an indisputable blow, but as it comes to India, they can simply appeal to the sensation of 20 year old Prithvi Shaw, who marked a century when it started and recently cracked 150 in one day against New Zealand A.

The other major threats from India – Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, etc. – are all in good shape and ready to go.

Okay, how do you follow the opening of the series?

You can follow all the coverage live on nzherald.co.nz, with our blog live at 2:30 p.m. before the first ball in Seddon Park at 3:00 p.m. Radio Sport will have live commentary and live broadcast is available in New Zealand via Sky Sport Now.

