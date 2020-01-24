Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v India, First Twenty20

All the action of the first Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India at Eden Park.

Revenge for the Cricket World Cup semi-final is not in the minds of Indian captain Virat Kohli as he prepares to face the Black Caps for the first time since his team’s staggering loss to Manchester.

In fact, Kohli even claims that the simple concept of retribution is impossible to generate from the famous 18-point defeat, arguing that the Indian team simply could not hold a grudge against a team with which they get along well and have good health. respect for.

“Honestly, even if you want to think about revenge, these guys are so nice that you can’t get into it,” said Kohli laughing at Eden Park, where the two teams will meet in their Twenty20 d opening tour tonight.

“We were really happy for them when they qualified for the final, because when you lost, you have to look at the big picture and it meant a lot to them.”

Kohli expects the tour – which includes five Twenty20, three ODI and two tests – to be played in excellent spirit, praising his opposition for the way they behave on and off the field.

“We get along very well with all these guys. They’re probably a team that set a good example for teams to play internationally and how they should behave. Obviously they want to do the best they can with each ball . ” of the game, and they’re intense, but they’re not mean, they don’t do things that are not acceptable on the field. They are very respectful of this fact and you can see it by the way they play – they are a quality team and we really have a lot of respect for them and vice versa too, I think they have a lot of respect for we.

“I don’t think it’s some kind of revenge at all, it’s just two quality teams playing good cricket, it’s a challenge to beat New Zealand here and it’s is something for which we are fully prepared. “

When asked if this challenge had been mitigated after the Black Caps’ 3-0 test series in Australia, Kohli argued that a homecoming would make New Zealand more threatening.

“Under their conditions, they have always been very strong, and you know what they bring to the table playing in New Zealand, so we are not going to take that for granted. They know their conditions well, they understand the angles of the courts and how the courts play, so I think they will have a slight advantage at home, but after saying that we played a lot here and the last time we came here, we won both sets that we played, so from that point on, we’re going to take that confidence in the series.

“We don’t relate to the fact that Australia beat them and we beat Australia, it is honestly irrelevant. Each series is a fresh start, and [play] New Zealand in New Zealand is obviously a more difficult challenge than playing them at home in India. We absolutely have to be at our best. “

Kohli also talked about the significant changes from a streak against Australia in India to spend six weeks in New Zealand, and while noting the challenges of travel, he also had careful observation of the differences in mentality and pressure while touring New Zealand.

“It’s a lot more relaxed. Each tour is a representation of how people watch the game in this region. And in New Zealand, it’s not something bigger than life or the most important part of life, I think this is part of the kiwi culture and they just treat it like a sport. They play really hard and they want to win the game but at the end of the day they are not depressed or depressed they don’t win.

“We really love coming here – doing our best on the field and continuing to live without it. Kiwis are the most relaxed and relaxed but at the same time very professional in what they do.”

“I think it’s a wonderful balance and something that every team that comes to New Zealand likes.”

