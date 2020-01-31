Live Cricket Updates: Black Caps v India, Fourth Twenty20

All the action of the fourth Twenty20 between the Black Caps and India in Wellington.





Black Caps coach Gary Stead defended his decisions in his team’s spectacular loss to the Super Twenty20 on Wednesday night.

The Black Caps lost a superb run from captain Kane Williamson at Seddon Park, unable to score two points from the last four balls of their 179-5 pursuit of India, and ultimately headed for their third Super Over in six months. There, although he scored 17 in bat, Tim Southee could not restrict India, Rohit Sharma detonating two six when he needed 10 balls to send New Zealand to another demoralizing defeat, which won the series for India.

Southee has now played in five Super Overs for New Zealand, losing their last four games and conceding 13, 19, 17 and 20 points in those losses. However, Stead was not about to guess the decision to support his bowler in the decision maker.

“Tim raises his hand, he’s really a player on the team, he missed two [deliveries] and if someone hit the guy in the trunk, we wouldn’t have this conversation. T20 game margins.

“It really depends on what’s going on and who’s in our arsenal. If you look at the rest of our bowling group, they’re relatively inexperienced at this level of T20, so Tim for us was the logical person to do it. . “

The other strategic decision that came under scrutiny in Hamilton was the rise of Mitchell Santner to fourth place. It didn’t work, Santner only collected nine of the 11 balls, but Stead explained that the surprise move was planned for the left-hander to try to change India’s spin bowling strategies.

“With [Yuzvendra] Chahal and [Ravindra] Jadeja who both brought the ball back into the bat, we thought it might be an opportunity for him to go out and do damage in one go, that could have changed the way India used them. “said Stead.

“It didn’t work, but in terms of strategy, it was well thought out and discussed within the group.”

In the end, Stead was disappointed with the way his team failed to cross the line when the match was within their reach, but took comfort in the fact that they were at least able to claim the victory.

“We are losing because it is a game we should have won.

“These are the little moments when we have to improve – we had it within our grasp. We will continue to work far away, but we also know that we should have won, and the first match, we were very close too, it is therefore encouraging for us overall.

“It is not inevitable, but it is something that we need to address and improve.”

