LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters

By
Nellie McDonald
-
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.

Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time.

— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

