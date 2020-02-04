LIVE: Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn supports Mike Bloomberg as President

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Bob Buckhorn, the former mayor of Tampa, has thrown his support behind Mike Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential election.

Buckhorn announced its approval on Tuesday after chaotic clashes in Iowa. The results had not yet been released by Tuesday afternoon.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of the New York City billionaire, was not in Iowa. He spent his Monday in California. According to the Associated Press, Bloomberg said in an interview that other candidates fell behind and touted visits to 60 cities in 24 states while his opponents were in Iowa.

Bloomberg campaign officials say Florida is a top priority for the candidate.

“Mike is already showing his commitment to building a strong and robust campaign in Florida and I know that this will benefit all Democrats in November,” said Buckhorn in his support. “Mike Bloomberg is a good man with strong integrity and I know he has what it takes to win.”

The Buckhorn support announcement also mentioned Bloomberg’s climate change records, his commitment to sound weapons safety laws, and his health plan.

“Mike’s record in the business world and as Mayor of New York City makes him uniquely qualified to serve as the next President of the United States. I am proud to agree with him because I know he will bring our country together at a time we need it most, ”said Buckhorn.

Buckhorn, who was mayor of Tampa from 2011 to 2019, joins dozens of mayors and former mayors from across the country to support Bloomberg.

“We are delighted to have the support of one of Florida’s most trusted and proven leaders as we build an unprecedented operation here to defeat Donald Trump,” said Scott Kosanovich, Florida State Director at Mike Bloomberg 2020, in a statement.

Bloomberg’s campaign is scheduled to open an office for Team Mike in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn will be at the WFLA at 2:30 p.m. with JB Biunno and Evan Donovan. to discuss his endorsement, the Iowa assemblies, the state of the Union and the upcoming acquittal of President Trump in the Senate impeachment process.