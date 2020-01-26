LIVE: Helicopter crash kills Kobe Bryant

Posted: jan 26, 2020 / 13:08 PST / Updated: jan 26, 2020 / 01:20 PST

FILE – In this April 13, 2016 archive photo, a giant banner congratulating Kobe Bryant is draped around the Staples Center before his last NBA basketball game, a competition against Utah Jazz, in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant, five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was 41 years old. (Photo AP / Richard Vogel, file)

UPDATE:

12:49 PM PT – President Trump has just tweeted about Kobe’s death … saying, “Reports indicate that the great basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news! “

12:35 PM PT – Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Maria Onore – aka GiGi – was also on board the helicopter and died in the accident… Kobe representatives tell TMZ Sports. She was 13 years old.

We were told that they were on their way to Mamba academy for basketball training when the crash occurred. The Academy is located near Thousand Oaks.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KTLA) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant died on Sunday after his helicopter crashed into a hill in Calabasas, officials told Variety .

The 41-year-old was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident at block 4200 of Las Virgenes Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.