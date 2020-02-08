LIVE: Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca

World Boxing News 08/02/2020

World Boxing News delivers results live from Sheffield when Kell Brook makes his return in action. “The Special One” faces Mark DeLuca when Brook tries to land another World Cup shot.

Kid Galahad hopes to land another jump in Josh Warrington’s featherweight IBF title against Claudio Marrero.

The IBO super featherweight champion for women, Terri Harper, wants to agree against WBC ruler Eva Wahlstrom.

The Sheffield Arena results will be released at 4:45 p.m.

BROOK VS. DELUCA WEIGHTS AND ORDERING

4:30 PM DOORS – 4:45 PM FIRST BELL

4 x 3 minute light heavyweight competition

CALLUM BEARDOW 12pcs 11lbs 8oz v PAWEL MARTYNIUK 12pcs 11lbs 5oz

(Sheffield, England) (Poland)

6 x 3 minute super middleweight competition

JOHN DOCHERTY £ 12.8oz v PABLO MENDOZA £ 12.11oz

(Edinburgh, Scotland) (Nicaragua)

5:50 PM LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

4 x 3 minute super featherweight competition

DONTE DIXON 9st 4lbs 10oz against EDUARDO VALVERDE 9st 4lbs 3oz

(Sheffield, England) (Nicaragua)

10 x 3 minute eliminator for British & Commonwealth welterweight titles

ANTHONY TOMLINSON 10pcs 6lbs 10oz vs STEWART BURT 10pcs 6lbs 6oz

(Sheffield, England) (Glasgow, Scotland)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

10 x 3 minute super featherweight competition

MARTIN J WARD 9st 6lbs 6oz against JESUS ​​AMPARAN 9st 4lbs 8oz

(Brentwood, England) (Mexico)

6 x 3 minute heavyweight competition

DAVE ALLEN 18st 10lbs 14oz v DORIAN THROUGH 17st 6oz

(Conisborough, England) (Aberdare, Wales)

12 x 3 minute IBF Featherweight World Title Final Eliminator

KID GALAHAD 8st 13lbs 3oz against CLAUDIO MARRERO 8st 13lbs 10oz

(Sheffield, England) (Dominican Republic)

10 x 2 minutes WBC & IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles

EVA SELECTION CURRENT 9st 3lbs 7oz against TERRI HARPER 9st 3lbs 10oz

(Finland) (Denaby, England)

12 x 3 minutes WBO Inter-Continental super welterweight title

KELL BROOK 10st 13lbs 12oz against MARK DELUCA 10st 12lbs 12oz

(Sheffield, England) (Massachusetts, United States)