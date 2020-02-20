[Live match preview: Olympiakos vs Arsenal 02.20.2020]

Staff information, stats and predictions although Arsenal travels to Olympiakos in the final 32 of the Europa League.

Staff information

Mesut Ozil has not been involved in the Arsenal crew to experience Olympiakos on Thursday. The German midfielder is lacking owing to personal good reasons and will not surface in the round of 16 match in Athens.

Meanwhile, Matteo Guendouzi returns to the workforce right after lacking the Gunners 4- victory in excess of Newcastle last Sunday. The Frenchman could be in dispute over an initial position against Olympiakos, as Lucas Torreira is presently out of play owing to health issues.

However, the club verified that if there is a “significant enhancement,quot in the ailment of the Uruguayan midfielder during the up coming 24 several hours, he could travel to be part of the relaxation of the workforce.

In other places, Pablo Mari is readily available to deal with Olympiakos, but Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney are still marginalized.



Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta has urged his gamers to demonstrate courage in the warm ambiance of Olympiakos on Thursday evening in the Europa League.



Opta statistics

None of the earlier eight meetings concerning Olympiakos and Arsenal have finished the degree, with each individual side winning four online games every including 3/four house wins for the Greek aspect.

This will be the ninth Arsenal assembly with Olympiakos: they have only confronted Bayern Munich extra commonly in all European competitions (12).

Olympiakos have won only 1 of their past 11 matches of the knockout phase in a main European level of competition (D4 L6), winning 3- at the Osmanlispor at this stage of the 2016-17 Europa League.

Arsenal have progressed from 11 of their previous 12 two-leg tie eliminations in the UEFA Cup / Europa League, falling only in the 2017-18 semifinal in this race.

Bukayo Saka has participated in 6 Europa League ambitions this year (2 objectives, 4 helps), far more than any other Arsenal player. In simple fact, only 3 gamers in the competitors in basic have been associated in a lot more targets than the 18-year-previous in this period.





The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

I will never permit go following the weekend victory about Newcastle. You can truly really feel, even with Mikel Arteta’s second victory, that they are being chased and a improved whole aspect. He is organized to search at other gamers. If a team benefited from winter vacations, it would have been Arsenal They needed it. The attracts were starting to be a concern, as was the posture of the league. Admirers have liked what they have noticed, and they definitely like unity, but that is a little something they have been hiding for a when. He has informed you some home made truths, some have recognized additional than many others, these types of as Mesut Ozil, which appears to be to be soaring again.

Some young gamers are participating in nicely. Gabriel Martinelli experienced a tough time acquiring dropped, and Mateo Guendouzi did properly, but he does not progress in the minute he has bothered Arteta, who wants him in shape He will not be there right up until it is resolved.

Olympiakos won properly over the weekend, so we could have a great match. It is more promising for Arsenal that is protected, but thoroughly clean sheets will not maintain coming, I you should not consider so.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)