Live music events in Berlin was canceled to stop the spread of coronavirus

Live Music in Berlin and other events in the city’s theaters, opera houses and concert will be canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, confirmed the government.

The new measure comes into force today (March 11) and will last until April 19, confirmed the Berlin Senator of Culture, Klaus Lederer.

Lederer confirmed that the new measure will also affect the show in the history of the Berlin Philharmonic, and said that the move “sorry, but we need to take responsibility.”

Earlier, Health Minister Jens Spahn recommended to cancel the event with more than 1,000 people to a further appearance after Germany recorded more than 1,100 cases.

But the organizers of small shows in places, with up to 500 people, will have to decide individually whether their activities going forward, in accordance with the recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control, the Robert Koch Institute.

According to Local.de, there are currently 58 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Berlin.

This occurs after the American Coachella festival has officially announced that it will be postponed to October karanavirusa directly responding to the outbreak.

Coachella originally due to start in the weekend April 10, Travis Scott, “Rage Against the Machine” and “Frank Ocean” because of the headlines.

California Festival of India will now take place at the weekend in a row on 9-11 October and 16-18 October.

Last week also took the abolition of Austin, Texas Festival / SXSW showcases.