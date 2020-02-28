live:-northbound-lanes-of-sunshine-skyway-bridge-closed-due-to-car-fire

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed due to a car fire.
Traffic is slow-moving through the area and drivers should expect delays as drivers attempt to make their way into Pinellas County.
It appears that nobody was injured.
