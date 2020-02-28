LIVE: Northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed due to car fire

By
Nellie McDonald
-
live:-northbound-lanes-of-sunshine-skyway-bridge-closed-due-to-car-fire

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed due to a car fire.

Traffic is slow-moving through the area and drivers should expect delays as drivers attempt to make their way into Pinellas County.

It appears that nobody was injured.

LATEST POSTS

Top Videos

Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled

Petition to save Salty’s Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled

Bradley Hulett’s father responds to boy being charged in his son’s shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled

Father: ‘Bradley was the glue for our family’

Thumbnail for the video titled

Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)

Thumbnail for the video titled

Bradley’s father: This isn’t about vengeance

Thumbnail for the video titled

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled

Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss