Live Oak cheerleaders win the UCA World and National Championships

ORLANDO, FL.- Live Oak cheerleaders will be recognized with world and national championships after participating in the UCA National Cheerleading Championship 2020.

World Cup Squad:

– Live Oak High School

– Live Oak Youth Rec

– Live Oak Junior Rec

National master teams:

– Live Oak High School, UCA National Champions in Large Varsity Division II.

– Live Oak Youth Rec, UCA National Champion in Youth Rec.

– Live Oak Rec Cheer, UCA National Champion in Junior Rec.

– Live Oak Junior High School, 2nd place in UCA Junior High.

The Varsity Spirit Corporation describes the successful routine of Live Oak High School as “perfect execution”. You can see this routine and an exclusive interview with the team on the Varisty website.

The annual championship is held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and is broadcast nationwide on ESPN and ESPN2 in over 100 million homes in 32 countries annually.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection showed its support for the teams on its Facebook page.