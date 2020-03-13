Live Stock Market Updates and Coverages – News Information

% MINIFYHTMLf7c6c061d8fed1d7d55fde2442b749bd11%

European markets show signs of optimism.

Asian stocks hit Friday after Wall Street’s worst trading day in more than three decades. But Europe was trading higher, in optimism.

Wall Street seemed poised to end the week on a more positive note, too, based on futures trading.

The DAX index in Frankfurt rose 3.7 percent, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 4.6 percent.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose by more than 5 percent, indicating that some market hunters returned to the market before retreating slightly to 4.7 percent.

Oil futures rose 7 percent to $ 35.50 a barrel after hitting the past few days. 10-year Treasury yields also increased.

Asia was more pessimistic. Like Wall Street, all major Asian financial markets except China are now settled in bear market territory. This means that shares have fallen 20 percent from their high level. Even the promise of an avalanche of money from various global policymakers in the country’s economies did not seem to be able to appease the nervous investors.

In Tokyo, shares fell 6 percent. At one point, Japanese stocks fell more than 10 percent.

In Seoul, shares ended the day at 3.4 percent. Regulators in South Korea halted the market for a second day, as investors cut it by up to 13 percent in early operations. Following the talks, they announced a six-month ban on all short sales, essentially preventing operators from betting against any action.

In Britain, regulators made a similar announcement: they temporarily halt short selling of Italian and Spanish trading stocks in London after regulators in Italy and Spain did the same to stop the market.

The Hong Kong market fell 1.1 percent. Even in Shanghai and Shenzhen, where the Chinese government often puts a floor on declining stocks, stocks fell by more than 1 percent.

In Sydney, investors had a sudden change of heart in the middle of the afternoon, helping stocks cut large losses and closing 4.4 percent.

An indicator of market volatility, an index known as the Vix, rose to its highest level since it began in 1990, even more so than during the 2008 financial crisis.

China adds its firepower to the central bank.

China’s central bank moved Friday to release money to help the country’s economy, joining a growing number of global policy makers concerned about the impact of coronavirus on the move.

The People’s Bank of China said it would inject $ 79 billion into its financial system in a move that shows Beijing remains concerned about its national economy after weeks of virtual closures.

The central bank eased the financial buffer that requires lenders to maintain, reducing the so-called reserve ratio requirement of up to 1 percentage point for some banks, to free up money and encourage lending.

China’s economy was already struggling with its slowest growth in nearly three decades before the coronavirus struck, disrupting business and causing a virtual shutdown of business in China for six weeks.

The bank said on Friday that the measure was carried out “to support the development of the real economy,” and to reduce the cost of financing for companies.

Stocks were falling as Trump’s travel ban heightens investor anxiety.

Shares continued their decline on Thursday as President Trump’s ban on most European countries entering the United States disappointed investors who expected Washington to take stronger measures to boost the economy.

Trading was tumultuous, with stocks making a brief return as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve’s decision to offer at least $ 1.5 trillion in bank loans to help smooth the functioning of financial markets. But the market began to crumble again in the middle of the afternoon.

S, amp; The P 500 closed at a decline of about 9.5 percent, its biggest daily decline since the stock market fell in 1987, in what became known as Black Monday. The decline has left stocks in the United States firmly in a bear market, a term that implies a 20 percent decline from the latest levels.

For the Dow Jones industrial average, the 10 percent decline was also the worst since the 1987 stock market crash.

Analysis: Something strange is happening on Wall Street

Under the alarming stock market figures, the financial world is showing something unusual.

Bond prices and stock prices have moved together, not in the opposite direction as they usually do. There were reports from trading boards that many assets that are normally liquid, easy to buy and sell were freezing and stocks were not trading highly. This includes some treasury bills, which are generally easy to buy and sell and often provide a safe haven for investors.

All of this suggests that key financial actors are experiencing a money crisis and are selling as much as they can as a result. This will help explain the apparent opposition to assets that should rise in value at a time of economic risk rather than falling in value.

Market volatility in recent weeks reflects deep uncertainty about the near future of the world economy. But for now it’s complicated by something strange happening just below the surface, creating bushes like those that are visible in this shaky week.

The Fed steps in after “very unusual outages”.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York responded to increasingly difficult market conditions Thursday by announcing that it will provide at least $ 1.5 trillion in short-term bank loans Thursday and Friday and change the structure of your real estate purchase program .

The moves came as markets for a variety of bonds, including commonly-traded Treasury bills, became more volatile since Wednesday. Traders and strategists reported that markets were weak and that the gap between the prices offered by buyers and those demanded by sellers was widening. At the same time, tremors had developed in the funding markets, the plumbing of the financial markets in which money flows between banks, as fears of the economic coronavirus caused gyrations on Wall Street.

“These changes have been made to address the extremely unusual outages in Treasury financing markets linked to the coronavirus outbreak,” the New York Fed said in a statement.

Specifically, the central bank announced that it will offer $ 500 billion in a three-month repurchase operation on Thursday afternoon. He also said he would start buying public debt “through a series of maturities”. In recent months, he has been buying $ 60 billion a month in short-term treasury bills alone.

Analysts saw the moves as justified given the limited funds on Wall Street.

“This is a full-blown crisis response operation with the intent of clarifying that the Federal Reserve will not allow liquidity to drain,” wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, in a note.

This is what is most happening.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, quot; and” Late Night With Seth Meyers, cit; will stop production next week, NBC said Thursday, making them the largest daily television series on US television to be overshadowed by concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney will be closing its theme parks around the world starting this weekend, including Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The Disney Cruise Line will also close.

The reports were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Cao Li, Amie Tsang, Carlos Tejada, Brooks Barnes and Katie Robertson.