Live stream Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig: This is how you see the big Bundesliga clash

The two best teams in the Bundesliga meet today when FC Bayern Munich receives RB Leipzig in the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have moved to the peak of the German championship after six league games won.

Bayern have won the title seven years in a row, but will be challenged by RB Leipzig this season.

Robert Lewandowskis Bayern Munich meets RB Leipzig today

The Red Bulls have performed excellently this season, but have only taken one point from their last two appearances.

A first Bundesliga win in Munich for Julian Nagelsmann’s men would be the first to overtake her.

However, Hansi Flick and co will know that winning today would make them firm favorites and win another championship at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig: date and kick-off time

The Bundesliga showdown takes place on Sunday, February 9th and starts at 5 p.m.

Both teams separated 1-1 in September after Emil Forsberg canceled Robert Lewandowski’s early start.

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig: TV channel and live stream

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 4:45 p.m.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, download the official app to stream it on a range of devices.

If you are an EE phone customer, you can view it for free. EE customers can sign up for a three month FREE trial at BT Sport – just send an SMS to SPORT to 150.

This allows you to watch TV on your phone and receive programs on your television using the service.

Julian Nagelsmanns RB Leipzig wants to overtake Bayern Munich today

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: what was said?

Hansi Flick: “This season Leipzig has shown what quality they have.

“Especially when it comes to attack, they have very good players who work very well as a team as well as single players and are able to win one-on-one situations.

“I expect them to try their luck. You have immense quality in the last third if you give them the space. “

Julian Nagelsmann: “Bayern have returned to themselves.

“They defend proactively and bravely against the ball. They are also incredibly aggressive in their counter pressure and force you to make mistakes.

“We need a 100 percent performance on Sunday, and even that is sometimes not enough. We hope that Bayern are not in top shape.”