Flagstaff, AZ [AP] —Whitney Rencount’s computer screen quickly displays his name, and he greets him indeed.

energy? Yell at you. how are you? Yaaate. Relatives to meet you.

He finds someone in Menominee Nation, a Wisconsin tribe that hosts traditional, regalia, competitive dancers, singers and drummers in late summer.

“There is a beautiful powwow there,” he says.

South Dakota’s Crow Creek Sue moderators typically meet at the Powwow Circuit in the spring and attend thousands of colorful exhibitions of culture and traditions aimed at energizing people during difficult times. In the coronavirus pandemic, gatherings are taking new forms online.

“Sometimes we have the illusion that we have complete control, but it takes time for such uncertainty and the possibility of death to help us retreat and reassess. It takes, “said Rencount, a co-owner of Facebook Group.The social distance spow wow began to advise states and tribes to stay home one month ago.

Usually during this time, there is a series of powwows organized by Native American tribes and universities throughout the United States, where members of the tribe celebrate and show off their culture and socialize like a family reunion. According to Rencount, powwow represents the evolution of song and dance since tribal traditions were driven underground during European pioneering.

The pandemic canceled or postponed almost everyone, including Denver March Powwow, the two largest in the United States, and a state gathering in Albuquerque, New Mexico in April.

Social Distance Powwow has helped fill this void and has quickly grown to over 125,000 members.

Members of different tribal nations often post their photos and videos, and loved ones dance. This page is a daily prayer, song, dance, wish, humor, and happy birthday.

In one video, Jordanco is sitting in a car after a shift in the emergency department at a hospital in San Jose, California. The old Dakota War song he learned as a child could be a cry of protest, bouncing around his head. He sings with his mask and cap removed and beats with the steering wheel.

“The biggest thing, social distance, brings you joy and keeps working on whatever helps you stay connected,” said Kaw, Tarahumara and Wapethon won Lakota. “And wash your hands!”

The page also hosts weekly live powwows with organizers [Rencountre, Stephanie Hebert, Dan Simonds], and a full hour of volunteer drum groups, singers and dancers. Last weekend, Rencountre patched people across the country with a live feed.

The site’s marketplace allows vendors to display paintings, beadwork, jewelry, baskets, and clothing.

Online powwow lacks some of the grandeur of meeting in person and sees hundreds of performers filling the arena for grand entries. There are no roll calls for tribal royals, singers, and champion dancers. And it has no category for competitive dance.

But it does provide a way to keep people connected.

“When we dance, we dance for prayer and protection,” said Marble Moses, a member of the North Carolina Lambie tribe. “No matter what we do, the Lord will always protect us, whether we are alive or dead.”

Moses learned to dance later in his life and is currently competing in the “Golden Age” category in Powwow. In a video of the Southern Traditional Dance, she moves around slowly, but with high energy, around the dogwood tree in the garden.

“I’m 72 but 29,” she said.

Moses said the calming dance helped her cope with the fears surrounding the coronavirus and the difficulty of keeping her away from others.

Tribal members have also posted elsewhere on social media, including a youth hoop dancer in Pohoa Kepuebro, New Mexico.

Rencountre encourages open minds for those who are new to it.

“While you are watching, we ask them to break down the walls, feel the dance, feel the song,” he said. “Don’t think from a technical point of view. Understand that the creation of these songs and dances comes from places of exaltation.”

Rayha Peters grew up in jingle dress dance for healing purposes. The dress features a conical jingle, usually made from a cigarette can lid. Currently she is beading children’s clothing and is a Seneca teacher.

She recently posted a video of two children and their cousin dancing smoke in a living room at their home in the Tonawanda Indian Reservation, northeast of Buffalo, New York. She said the origins were mixed as a way for men to bless themselves before going to battle and as a way to remove smoke from a traditional house called the Longhouse.

Her children grow up knowing the respect and protocols that accompany the dance and its songs. Peters said they enjoy it and sometimes compete in the family’s backyard for cool-aid cups or candy bags.

“For them, dance is medicine in itself. That’s all,” she said. “It’s energy, mobility, staying healthy, choosing food and living a better life. It’s not easy to do what they do.”

___

Follow AP coverage for virus outbreaks at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Technology Headline