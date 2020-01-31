Live Super Rugby Updates: Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park

All the action as the Blues face the Chiefs during the opening match of Super Rugby at Eden Park.

Akira Ioane, a Blues ironman for the past two years – he played in every game and racked up big minutes in each – is a surprise omission from Leon MacDonald’s team to play the Chiefs in the first game of the season from Super Rugby.

The loose striker, who had to face the disappointment of missing last year’s World Cup, now has a new challenge to start the year: putting the Hoskins Sotutu in shape for the No. 8 jersey.

A fortnight ago, Ioane mentioned in an interview that the fallout from his omission in the World Cup and the reaction of some among the public and the media had been difficult to manage mentally. He also admitted that he did not like the Miter 10 Cup and needed a break from the match.

But MacDonald said Ioane’s absence had nothing to do with his physical condition or his approach, just that he couldn’t ignore Sotutu, 21, the son of the former Waisake Blues wing.

“Akira is unlucky,” said MacDonald. “It was one of the tough calls. He trained well, he was in good shape. He is fit and hungry. But I talked about the team competition and Hoskins was also there. one of the standouts.

“It’s a luxury to have two quality players to choose from. We told the team that pre-season training is critical and we reward Hoskins for excellence. He has Aki breathing in his neck, so there is pressure on Hos to stay there and I know he is delighted with this opportunity. “

Sotutu, remarkable in his team’s two pre-season wins against the Chiefs and Hurricanes, has the honor of starting at Eden Park against the Blues’ closest rivals, with Dalton Papalii on the blind side and beginner Tony Lamborn another surprise selection at the openside. Blake Gibson is on the cover reserve bench.

Tom Robinson, a loose attacker with the ability to play lock, starts in the second row alongside captain Patrick Tuipolotu, with Rieko Ioane on the left wing and English test player Joe Marchant starting in the center. Stephen Perofeta, in sparkling form in the 29-28 pre-season victory over the Hurricanes at the Onewa Estate, starts at # 10 as expected.

MacDonald is clearly looking for form, rhythm and mobility against a team of Chiefs who should be one of the main threats in competition this season, but the absence of Akira, even on the bench, qualifies as a lifter for metaphorical eyebrows.

“Aki enjoys the competition,” added MacDonald. “Hoskins has brought the best of him. You can see him on the training ground. It’s a good sign that we have real competition in all positions. It’s not because Aki is playing badly because ‘he is not, he plays really well.

“He is a competitor and he will not like not to play nor should he. You expect him to be a little disappointed not to play. Knowing him, he will continue to raise his hand. “

One of the reasons Steve Hansen did not include Akira in last year’s World Cup team was that he thought the loose striker was playing like a “tired athlete”. MacDonald obviously wants a positive start to the season – his second in franchise – but he also clearly plays a long game, as far as Akira is concerned, although keeping the 24-year-old engaged can be a challenge in itself.

“A lot of the guys played a lot of minutes and in the end it was a form dive,” said MacDonald as he reflected on last year’s 13th place out of 15 teams.

He added: “It’s a tough competition and we felt we were in the fight last year. The challenge for us is to take the next step and make sure we have learned from these losses loved ones last year.

“I have enormous confidence in this group. You just have to see how well they train and the efforts they put in on the pitch. There is a real desire to do well. We trained really well. We can only focus week after week, there is no point in focusing on the final because we are not close at all. This week is about to start well and we are looking forward to it. “

The blues team will face the Chiefs at Eden Park on Friday, kicking off at 7:05 p.m .: 15. Matt Duffie, 14. Mark Telea, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. TJ Faiane, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Jonathan Ruru, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Tony Lamborn, 6. Dalton Papalii, 5. Tom Robinson, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu ©, 3. Sione Mafileo, 2. Kurt Eklund, 1. Alex Hodgman.

reserves: 16. Ray Niuia, 17. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Josh Goodhue, 20. Blake Gibson, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Harry Plummer, 23. Emoni Narawa.

