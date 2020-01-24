Live Super Rugby Updates: Blues v Hurricanes, Pre-Season

All the action as the Blues face the Hurricanes in Super Rugby in preseason.

As England’s Joe Marchant prepares to leave for the Blues in their pre-season game against the Hurricanes today, New Zealand rugby says it is open to more English players representing the Kiwi teams in Super Rugby.

Marchant, a 23-year-old who competed in three tests for England last year, will make his debut at the center of the Onewa estate in his team’s last pre-season game before the competition opens next Friday against the Chiefs at Eden Park.

He is the second test player from England to appear for a New Zealand Super Rugby team after James Haskell’s season with the Highlanders in 2012 and, as the buckwheat salary scandal continues to unfold in the United Kingdom , it is unlikely to be the last.

In fact, New Zealand rugby professional rugby chief Chris Lendrum said it was possible that more top players could seek a change of scenery from Downunder as the spinoff continued.

“It will be interesting to see now that they are relegated to what is going on with some of their key players – their high-paying players, their English players and how the rest of the competition reacts,” Lendrum told the Herald.

“This [salary cap scandal] is not a situation I would ever see happening here, but if some of them are interested in coming here and playing Super Rugby … we have Joe Marchant playing the Blues this year from Harlequins, our partner.

“We are extremely excited about Joe and you never know – maybe not in a Lions year next year, but if anyone else wants to come and try Super Rugby, we would be really open.”

“In these situations the players have to drive it. Joe made his decision to come here, just like James Haskell did seven or eight years ago because they want to try a different style of rugby in a different environment . “

Experience is a key factor; Test stars from England would never travel to New Zealand for money, but if Marchant enjoys his time here as much as Haskell, a Downunder sabbatical could be a little more appealing to Blighty’s. The talkative Haskell later said in an interview that he was only paid $ 20,000 a year to play for the Highlanders, but that he quickly adopted the southern lifestyle and years later said that ‘he kept in touch with former trainer Jamie Joseph.

The big difference between Marchant and Haskell is that they came to New Zealand at the opposite ends of their test careers. Marchant is said to have a great future in England and raised a few eyebrows at home with his move, while for Haskell, it was a near-last dice roll.

Marchant’s decision came at a good time for the Blues as they faced loss of midfielders Ma’a Nonu and Sonny Bill Williams, and selection of midfielder Leon MacDonald next week will be highly anticipated.

It is possible that MacDonald takes a cautious approach and places Marchant on the reserve bench and starts Rieko Ioane in the center, with TJ Faiane or Harry Plummer in the second-five, while the Englishman adapts to his new environment and his competition, but its pace and power can quickly be overwhelming.

“The preseason was quick – everything is done at top speed,” said Marchant after being named midfielder alongside captain Faiane. “It helps to have perfect conditions for training. I was on the phone with my family at home and it’s -1 ° C and I’m about to train at 25 ° C.”

Harbor All Black accessory Karl Tu’inukuafe, who missed the World Cup team and had surgery during the off-season, will also play the first half for the Blues.

