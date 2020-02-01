Live Super Rugby Updates: Crusaders v Waratahs

All the action as the Crusaders take on the Waratah in their opening Super Rugby match.

At 26 and with 36 test selections, new crusader captain Scott Barrett is about to take his game to the next level this season and beyond.

Well, he will if the man he replaces – Sam Whitelock – is a guide. Whitelock’s leadership will be missed by the Crusaders during his season in Japan – not to mention his unique skills and growl – but coach Scott Robertson has shown repeatedly in the past three years that he can shoot the best of his players and the captaincy should serve to help that with Barrett.

Whitelock will return to New Zealand for the July test series against Wales and Scotland and is in the running with Chiefs forward Sam Cane to be the next All Blacks skipper. If he gets the job, Barrett may well keep the captaincy of the Crusaders in order to lighten the load a bit as happened with Richie McCaw and Kieran Read, who both gave up the captaincy of the Crusaders when given which is considered one of the most important jobs in the country.

Robertson appointed Whitelock as captain when he took over in 2017 and the big lock, already a constant interpreter for reds and blacks, flourished. He has always been known to have an excellent rugby brain, but his natural ability to know when an opposing team was vulnerable and when to make a slightly more defensive decision probably surprised even his closest advisers.

Whitelock’s excellent decision making, as well as that of his important assistants Read, Ryan Crotty and Matt Todd, who all left, was a common thread that has crossed the team’s incredible success over the past three years. .

Barrett’s additional responsibility should help an already consistent and highly motivated individual to raise his game in the same way, and, with Brodie Retallick absent on sabbatical for the rest of the year, this could prepare him for a standout year under the black jersey.

Barrett had a mixed year in 2019, a finger injury keeping him out of the Super Rugby final and a red card against the Wallabies in Perth, one of the main reasons for one of the worst defeats in the All Blacks Bledisloe Cup .

The blind flank bet against England in the World Cup semifinals has turned around badly, but all these setbacks are likely to sharpen his focus as he helps his team try to win four remarkable consecutive titles.

Their mission begins today with a game in Nelson against the Waratahs.

Robertson said this week that most of his deceased players had stayed in touch with the team, including Whitelock, who was anxious to be kept informed.

“They send messages and make sure everyone is okay,” said Robertson. “Sam is a good man, I wouldn’t call him a control freak but he likes to know what’s going on. The scooter was exceptional – he slipped straight into the role.

“He is a quiet leader, he will intervene where he needs to. We have a lot of voices. We have two vice-captains from David Havili and Codie Taylor who will be exceptional for him, they will give him a good balance. His main role will be in its performance on the field. “

The Crusaders team will face the Waratahs at Nelson’s Trafalgar Park on Saturday, kick-off is 7:05 p.m. 15. David Havili, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. Leicester Faingaanuku, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Mitchell Drummond, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Andrew Makalio, 1. George Bower.

reserves: 16. Codie Taylor 17. Isi Tu’ungafasi 18. Michael Alaalatoa 19. Luke Romano 20. Cullen Grace 21. Bryn Hall 22. Brett Cameron 23. Sevu Reece.

Waratahs: 15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13. Lalakai Foketi, 12. Karmichael Hunt, 11. Alex Newsome, 10. Will Harrison, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. Jed Holloway, 7. Michael Hooper, 6. Lachlan Swinton, 5. Rob Simmons (c), 4. Tom Staniforth, 3. Tetera Faulkner, 2. Robert Abel, 1. Tom Robertson.

reserves: 16. Damien Fitzpatrick, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Chris Talakai, 19. Ryan Mccauley, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. Carlo Tizzano, 22. Mitch Short, 23. Jack Maddocks.

