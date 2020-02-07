Live Super Rugby Updates: Highlanders v Sharks

All the action as the Highlanders debut in Super Rugby 2020 against the Sharks.

It is time to get out of this old cliché that there is a good mix of youth and experience.

That pretty much sums up the Highlanders team named for their season opener against the Sharks at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow night.

There are six new faces on the side.

Former crusader pivot Mitch Hunt will start in the first five eighth, while winger Otona, foot of the fleet, Jona Nareki will start on the left flank and the most powerful Tima Fainga’anuku will get the nod to the right.

Former Blues back Michael Collins has been named to the bench alongside fellow rookies Teariki Ben-Nicholas and Jesse Parete.

All Blacks Aaron Smith and Liam Coltman will start the match, while international Shannon Frizell will start on the bench.

The trio have limited minutes for the first three games of the season according to All Black protocols.

The presence of Smith in the back half will provide stable influence to Hunt, 24.

With Hunt in the No10 jersey, Josh Ioane will move into second place eight-eighth where he can expect to make great efforts in defense.

Regular inside center Teihorangi Walden was ruled out for a rib injury, which made coach Aaron Mauger’s decision a little easier, not that he had a lot of easy decisions to make this week.

“The best thing about the selection for us was that these decisions were difficult to make,” said Mauger.

It is a good reflection of our guys who compete for positions throughout the preseason.

“ I think this team to start with gives us the right mix and we can’t wait to see how they go. ”

“ These guys (Hunt and Ioane) trained very well in these positions throughout the preseason.

“Mitch controlled our game very well during the time he spent on the field in the preseason. I think Josh is going to help Mitch and I think they will work well together this week. ”

They will have another experienced activist outside of them. Center Rob Thompson will mark its 50th game for the Highlanders.

The Highlanders opted for twin openings to James Lentjes and Dillon Hunt.

“This will give us the opportunity to go to the ball and also allow us to cover some grass and they both have big engines.”

The Sharks have a firm kick, so the front row will get a severe test.

Prop Ayden Johnstone had an impressive rookie year for the Highlanders and Siate Tokolahi will get the first dibs on the tight jersey after Tyrel Lomax’s departure for the Hurricanes.

Highlanders: Josh McKay, Tima Faiga’anuku, Rob Thompson, Josh Ioane, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele Tu’u, James Lentjes (captain), Dillon Hunt, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone. Reservations: Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Jesse Parete, Shannon Frizell, Kayne Hammington, Michael Collins, Teariki Ben-Nicholas.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Madosh Tambwe, Lukhanyo Am (captain), Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Louis Schreuder, Sikumbuzo Notshe, Tyler Paul, James Venter, Hyron Andrew, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Kerron van Vuuren, Beef niche. Reservations: Craig Burden, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Le Roux Roets, Henco Venter, Sanele Nohamba, Boeta Chamberlain, Jeremy Ward.

– ODT

.