Live Super Rugby Updates: Stormers v Hurricanes

All the action from the Hurricanes’ first game of the Super Rugby season, against the Stormers in South Africa.

If it weren’t already obvious, it has the origins of a very difficult season for their new Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland, a man who got the gig after former boss John Plumtree was named l one of the new assistants to All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

It would always be like this when Beauden Barrett announced he was joining the Blues, but the injury from loose striker Ardie Savea is a blow and the first two games in South Africa and Argentina are a week apart. ‘could hardly have been more difficult.

A victory for these two should be considered a fair return and while the Hurricanes are a little easier when they return to New Zealand; the Sharks in Wellington and the Sunwolves in Napier, they then face the derbies against the Blues, the Chiefs and the Crusaders.

The first rounds will probably be played in blazing summer heat – but that will probably be relatively nice compared to what is Holland’s baptism of fire.

Pre-season games count little for results, but if the skates slide under their season, it will be very difficult to remove it without an experienced pilot at # 10.

“We need to be more efficient around our portage and our clean-up and our breakdown,” Holland told reporters in Ashburton after his team lost a 12-0 lead against the Crusaders.

“It’s a big area around us that is gaining momentum and can play. The crusaders slowed down our ball a lot today. It’s a bit about our form of attack and what we do over there and just around a little bastard out of order. “

