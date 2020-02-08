Live Super Rugby Updates: Waratahs v Blues

All the action while the Waratahs welcome the Blues in Super Rugby.

The injuries forced the Blues to modify their attack at the start of the Super Rugby season, with Rieko Ioane, Tony Lamborn and Alex Hodgman joining the injured service.

The trio will miss the team’s game against the Waratahs in Newcastle this weekend, with Jordan Hyland, Blake Gibson and Karl Tu’inukuafe entering the starting team.

Ioane, who scored two tries in the team’s first round loss to the Chiefs, is expected to miss up to six weeks with a broken hand, while Lamborn will be sidelined due to a infection and Hodgman is recovering from a stem calf.

The Blues did not have 10 players unavailable for selection against the Waratahs, an aspect of the game that Blues coach Leon MacDonald said should be taken in stride.

“Injury is an integral part of this competition and this sport, but gives us the opportunity at the start of the season to give opportunities to others who have worked very hard on the training ground,” he said. he declares.

The side will also see changes in the starting lockout duo, with Josh Goodhue getting his first start in a Blues jersey and Tom Robinson moving to the bench.

One of the Blues’ stars Akira Ioane at the start of last season, returns to the bench after being surprisingly kicked out of the 23 last week.

Before the game, MacDonald hoped the team could build on good play periods of a week ago.

“We did a lot of things well last week, especially in the first half, but also some periods in the second half. We will seek to consolidate these areas of strength and work on solutions for some of the growth areas of the game.”

“The pack will be the cornerstone and we will seek to provide the platform for our backs to show off their skills against what will be a very good Waratahs team.”

.