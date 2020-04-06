LIVE SURVEILLANCE: President Trump joins coronavirus task force for daily COVID-19 briefing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJdnak4ZXDs [/ embed]

President Donald Trump and members of the National Coronavirus Task Force are preparing to address the media today at the White House in Washington.

>> The first alarms rang in early January that the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China would ignite a global pandemic. But the Trump administration wasted almost two months which could have been used to boost the federal supply of medical supplies and needed supplies severely.

>> Coronavirus patients around the world are running to join studies of an experimental drug that has been promised against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in the drug remdesivir has been so great that the US National Institute of Health is boosting the size of its study.

>> Across the globe, grocery workers are on the front lines during lockdowns. Stores are considered essential, and work is placed close to the public and therefore at risk. They are also scared.

>> The historical failure of government response to disasters and emergencies, medical abuse, neglect and exploitation has dripped generations of African Americans into a distrust of public institutions.

>> Millions of additional funds have been made available to agencies around the world that provide help to Holocaust survivors, whose advanced age and health problems make them particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus, the organization that handles claims on behalf of Jewish victims in … Nazis announced Monday.

>> It was loss of hugs, visits and holding hands added to the long list, mourning the loss of the coronavirus pandemic. Just when many feel the need most, physical comfort is being denied.

Trump is reiterating his misleading suggestion that COVID-19 patients should try using hydroxychloroquine, though the federal government has not approved the anti-malaria drug as a treatment. Trump’s own health experts say more studies need to know if it’s safe and effective to use.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and clear cough in two to three weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared to the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent the virus from spreading is to wash your hands with water. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then putting on soap for 20 seconds to get it on the back of your hands, between your fingers and under your fingernails before rinsing.

You should also wash your phone.