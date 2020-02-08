Live: Thai soldier kills at least 20 people in shopping center shootout

A soldier shot dead several people in northeast Thailand on Saturday, killing at least 20 people, and finds himself in a popular shopping center on Saturday.

Noppadol Sirijanya, a member of the Sawang Metta Tham Rescue Center in Nakhon Ratchasima, said the death toll was 20 to 22 hours.

Authorities are still on the lookout for the gunman, and armed police are working to eliminate hundreds of passers-by from the mall.

Police escorted Jakkrapanth’s mother to the mall in the hope that she could convince him to surrender, reported Thai news service Khaosod English. It is not known if they managed to establish contact with the shooter.

The Bangkok Post reports that troops from a special war unit have been dispatched to the mall, where the attacker is said to be holding 16 people hostage on the fourth floor.

To date, more than 100 people have been evacuated from the mall, where they were trapped for hours.

“We don’t know why he did this. It looks like he went crazy,” said Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

“The shooter used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, leaving many injured and dead,” said a police spokesperson.

It is not known how many people have been injured. Authorities alerted nearby hospitals and asked for blood donations. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was killed while helping an injured person.

It is not known how many people could still be inside.

People are heading towards an exit from the Korat shopping center, terminal 21, guarded by armed police after a soldier opened fire and killed at least 20 people. Photo / AP

The shooter appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, based on a security camera video broadcast on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident started around 3:30 p.m.

A police officer contacted by telephone in the town of Nakhon Ratchasima said that the soldier first killed another soldier and a woman and injured a third person, apparently due to a land dispute. Nakhon Ratchasima is also known as Korat.

A wanted poster published by the Royal Thai Police Crime Suppression Division showing Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. Photo / AP

City and neighborhood police, who asked not to be identified because they were not allowed to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and left Reached the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center, firing on the way. Several Thai media reported that he had traveled in a military vehicle.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as a sergeant. Jakrapanth Thomma. He added that police and military units had locked the mall and the surrounding area.

The man suspected of being the shooter posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements like “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I have already stopped.”

This screenshot was taken from live Facebook video of Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma during an attack northeast of Bangkok. Photo / Facebook

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military style clothing and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a handgun and bullets.

In a photo posted on social networks that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen wearing a camouflaged green military helmet while a ball of fire and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

A video taken outside the mall and shared on social media shows people taking cover in a parking lot while shots are fired.

The mall was closed and the outside street was closed while authorities tried to find the gunman and the emergency buyers inside.

This screenshot was taken from live Facebook video of Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma during an attack northeast of Bangkok. Photo / Facebook

At first, people weren’t sure what was going on.

Nattaya Nganiem, who shot a video from outside the mall in which shots were heard, recounted her experiences.

“We just left the mall after we had our meal. While we were in our car on the opposite side, we heard a loud noise, and then we could see people starting to get exhausted. first saw a woman hysterically exit the mall, then a motorcyclist in front of her has just run and leaves her motorcycle there.

“I thought, what’s going on? Then we heard several shots. The guy on the bike probably saw the gunman from where he was. … We couldn’t see the gunman but we could hear the gun sound. It was terrifying. We were just inside having dinner and my child was getting unusually restless, that’s why we left, otherwise we would have been stuck there. “inside. I can’t believe this is happening in my hometown. I mean, this mall, we go there almost every other day.”

When she got home and learned what had happened, she passed out, she said.

Police and bystanders stand near the scene of a shooting at Terminal 21 shopping center in Korat, Thailand. Photo / AP

Nakhon Ratchasima is about 250 km northeast of the Thai capital, Bangkok. It is a hub for the relatively poor and rural northeast region of Thailand.

Terminal 21 in Korat is part of a small chain of Thai shopping malls run by Bangkok-based property developer LH Mall & Hotel Co. The malls have floors modeled after major cities around the world.

The size of the mall could be a challenge for security forces trying to capture the shooter. It consists of seven main retail floors, one of which is below ground level, and numerous stores and restaurants. It also has a cinema room on the top floor.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed security guards. Controls on those entering are often superficial at best.

Armed violence is not unknown in Thailand. Firearms can be obtained legally, and many Thais have firearms. Mass shooting is rare, although there is sometimes gun fighting in the far south of the country, where authorities have fought for years for a long-standing separatist insurgency.

The incident occurred just a month after another shooting at a large shopping mall in the central city of Lopburi, Thailand. In this case, a masked gunman carrying a handgun with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and injured four others while robbing a jewelry store. A suspect, a school principal, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed that he did not want to shoot anyone.

AP

