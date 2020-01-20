Live updates: Australian Tennis Open, first day at Melbourne Park

ROD LAVER ARENA

Naomi Osaka (3) beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4

Serena Williams (8) defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3

Roger Federer (3) against Steve Johnson

Ash Barty (1) against Lesia Tsurenko

Novak Djokovic (2) against Jan-Lennard Struff

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Marton Fucsovics defeated Denis Shapovalov (13) 3-6 7-6 1-6 6-7

Petra Kvitova (7) against Katerina Siniakova

Venus Williams vs. Coco Gauff

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) against Salvatore Caruso

Sloane Stephens (24) against Shuai Zhang

MELBOURNE ARENA

From 11 a.m .: Matteo Berrettini (8) beats Andrew Harris 6-3 6-1 6-3

Kristie Ahn vs. Caroline Wozniacki

Grigor Dimitrov (18) against Juan Ignacio Londero

Sam Stosur vs. Caty McNally

Marton Fucsovics of Hungary reacts in his first round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Red Hot Canadian Crashes

Feisty Canadian Denis Shapovalov was dispatched from the Australian Open in the first round Monday after an epic argument with the referee for throwing his racket in frustration.

The world n ° 13 was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) by the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in a great upheaval on the first day of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Considered one of the new generations who could challenge the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the 20-year-old lost the ground after being crushed in the third set.

The referee warned him of throwing his racket and it did not work well with the finicky Canadian.

“I am not breaking any rules,” he yelled at the official. “It’s my racket that I can do as I want

“What are you talking about, I didn’t break it,” he added.

Speaking after the match, Shapovalov was still angry at the referee’s decision to issue him with a code violation warning.

He said that the grievor informed him that he was receiving a warning because of repeated cases where he had thrown his racket angrily.

Shapovalov insisted that the code violation should have been canceled because his racket did not break and he was able to continue playing with it.

“You can’t code me to snap it,” he said.

“I think it’s a terrible call. He just said I kept doing it when he was going to code me, which is a terrible decision.”

He said the match official should be held accountable for the decision.

“I think it’s absolutely horrible. I’m going to be fined … he’s doing it.

“I didn’t break my racket or anything.”

Serena completes demolition work

Serena Williams crushed Anastasia Potapova in straight sets to secure a spot in the second round, winning 6-0 6-3.

The American needed less than 20 minutes to win the first set, but was faced with a more severe task in the second as her 18-year-old opponent put her on the nerves at the start to ask difficult questions to the veteran .

Williams finally wrapped it up in 57 minutes.

Sam Querrey of the United States defeated Borna Coric of Croatia in the first round. Photo / Getty Images

First major upheaval at the Open

Borna Coric became the first seed to be eliminated, losing in two straight sets to Sam Querrey.

The seedless American went through 6-3 6-4 6-4, depriving his Croatian opponent of the opportunity to repeat his 2019 race at Melbourne Park when he reached the knockout stages.

Australian wildcard Andrew Harris lost his first round match to Italian Matteo Berrettini in two sets.

Osaka takes a winning start

Defending champion Naomi Osaka started her campaign with her right foot, overtaking Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4.

She shrugged, breaking halfway through the second set, pushing back then repeating the dose to end the match in two sets.

“Thank you all. You probably didn’t come for me, but thank you for filling the stadium,” said Osaka generally unobtrusively during his field interview.

“Oh my god, she (Bouzkova) is younger than me. It’s really difficult. I just know she’s going to be a great player and we’re going to play a lot of games.”

“It was really difficult for me to try to control my nerves.”

