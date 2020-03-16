Live updates *** Biden, Sanders discussion in an almost empty DC studio

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be discussing this afternoon in an almost empty studio in Washington, DC.

The debate, sponsored by CNN, Univision, and the CHC Bold PAC, was scheduled for Arizona, but was moved to D.C for precautionary purposes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will moderate the debate with Ilia Calderón, from Univision.

11.55 pm: Biden’s team does not seem ready for the first moment:

Shocking post-debate comment from Senior Counsel Aniden Dunn: “It’s safe to say that Vice President Biden introduced himself to a two-hour, graceful (treaty) debate tonight with a kind of protester who often presents at events. campaign, on live television. “

10:40 p.m. – On CNN, Sanders doesn’t answer the full question when asked if there should be primaries on Tuesday. But he says that it doesn’t make much sense for seniors to check registrations, etc. He states that New York postponed a primary shortly after 11/11 and two states (GA, LA) have already postponed their primaries.

Team Biden’s response:

Biden’s senior counsel Symone Sanders asked CNN about Bernie Sanders to ask if he needed to vote on Tuesday: “Democracy is extremely important, in times of war, in times of conflict.”

He says the rulers of these states say they can administer the process.

Sanders Field wants a correction:

@ SymoneDSanders just told @CNN with @ChrisCuomo that the CDC said it can be voted on Tuesday.

This is wrong.

The only guidance we have so far is that we don’t have to gather in groups of 50 or more.

I’m sure it’s an honest mistake, but it’s a public health crisis.

22:10:

Final Breakdown: Candidates spoke almost the same time at tonight’s #DemDebate

Joe Biden – 46:40

Bernie Sanders – 46:46

21:57: Biden says we need to understand that this is a unique handshake that is bigger than me. He says we need to listen to science and the best science to tell us what to keep open and closed. He says we need to get rid of Trump because he aggravates each of the problems associated with the coronavirus.

9.55pm: Sanders message closes coronavirus: Sanders says his heart goes out to everyone. He says we need to move aggressively to make sure everyone with symptoms understands that they will have all the health care they need. It tells us to move aggressively to get fans and test kits. He says in this time of economic uncertainty, it’s time to wonder where the power is in America. Who owns the media? Who owns the economy? Who owns the legislative process?

Sanders says it’s also a time to re-think America and create a country where we care about one another instead of a country of “greed and corruption” that only benefits the business elite.

I agree with Bernie.

Coronavirus Reveals Our Demanding Priorities And Absolute Weakness Of Our Social Security Networks:

Banks are cutting taxes while workers are at risk for their health because they do not have paid sick leave and cannot afford a heavy medical bill. # DemDebate

21:48: Sanders asked why his message does not resonate with African Americans. Sanders gives a roundabout answer about the victory of the “ideological struggle”. He says that almost every state has supported Medicare for All. Sanders says he is also winning the “generational struggle” in states. Young black voters favor Sanders. Sanders says it takes “energy and excitement” to defeat Trump. Sanders is right: Democrats must energize their constituents because Trump will energize young right-wing voters.

Biden claims that there has been “energy and excitement,” though he did not have the money to compete in the states he won.

21:46: Bash asks Biden about vulnerabilities. She says Sanders wins Latinos, and wonders why her message is not resonating with Hispanics. Biden says his message is to “resonate across the board.” Biden says he wins because voters know he is a “capital Democrat.”

To be clear, @JoeBiden did not directly answer why he does not win more Hispanic voters, and @BernieSanders did not directly answer why he does not win more black voters.

They both just talked about who wins.

Interesting and interesting moment for both men.

21:42: Tapper asks Biden what he learned from the Iraqi mistake. He says he has learned not to trust a president when he says he will not use force.

21:36: Calderó asks Sanders why the Cubans in Florida would vote for Sanders after he praised Castro. Sanders says his life story is against “authoritarianism”. Sanders made a mistake 60 minutes into the game and were still firing on it. But Sanders is now talking about how China has reduced poverty in the last 40-50 years.

Calderó asks Biden about Obama’s comments praising Cuba’s health care and education system. Biden says Obama was trying to change politics when asked how Obama’s comments were different from Sanders’s. Biden again calls on Sanders to praise the Sandinistas, Castro, today’s China.

Sanders will not comment on China. And Biden asks what will Korea and other countries think if someone like Sanders keeps talking about China’s accomplishments.

Sanders should probably give up this on China and Cuba did X or Z to benefit from his PP while still being gruesome regimes. The nuance doesn’t really work in this political climate.

21:25: Biden Darfur reappears as he talks about climate change. Sanders is still talking about stopping fracking and telling the fossil fuel industry that they will stop destroying the planet.

Reintroducing the Paris agreement “OK, who cares?”

@BernieSanders was a mistake. You can argue if Biden’s plan is strong enough but Paris matters.

Sanders goes back to the Paris commentary a bit after @JoeBiden calls him. # DemDebate

9:18 PM – Calderó says Biden opposed sanctuary cities in 2007 and asks if police should be turned in by undocumented immigrants. Biden says “no.” Sanders too.

21:16: Think of the worst thing about the process again. To say that Ted Kennedy wasn’t for “bondage” and talking about a random Sanders appearance on Lou Dobbs’ show. All he has to say is that he understands that immigrants can be exploited to hurt American workers. Again, it just sounds like a right-handed, unprepared senator trying to go for it.

Biden and the left’s campaign hilariously show how much they don’t care about American workers. And they wonder how Trump was elected.

Bernie Sanders: “(Immigration Reform) would bring lower paid workers to this country to depress the already declining wage for American workers. As poverty increases and the middle class shrinks, we need not force American workers into more economic problems. ” https://t.co/L0eCcljo3P

– Corey Ciorciari (@CoreyCiorciari) March 16, 2020

51% of Democrats and Democrats departing say illegal immigration is a “moderately large” or “very big” problem in the country, according to a January poll by Pew Research Center. https://t.co/KzNlEgsvvU pic.twitter.com/HaCl2llcPq

21:12: Calderó asks Biden if his administration made a big mistake in deporting so many illegal immigrants. She wants him to be committed that there would be no mass deportations.

Biden says it took him too long to get it right. He says no one will be deported within the first 100 days of his administration. Biden says that only criminals will be deported and everyone else will get to stay.

Sanders wants to respond to Biden’s criticisms of the 2007 Sanders vote against McCain-Kennedy. Sanders says Obama also voted with him so we don’t need “slavery in America” ​​with some of the provisions provided by guest workers in the bill that even opposed LULAC.

Sanders is now passing his immigration agenda. He says no agent will take the babies in their mothers’ arms.

Sanders says this doesn’t send a message that when a Democrat is in the White House, the border is open.

21:09: Biden says his administration will look like America and will choose a woman to be his vice president. In previous interviews, Biden seemed to indicate that he was looking for someone like Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA). Sanders says, “in all likelihood,” so he will.

20:59: Sanders says the country cannot cope with a “pathological liar” who is the most dangerous president in history. Sanders says if he doesn’t win the nomination, he is ready to do anything that is humanly possible to defeat Trump.

Sanders turns to the Green New Deal and begins dating after Biden grabbed cash from the fossil fuel industry before the debate stopped.

20:58: Biden is asked how he will appeal to Sanders supporters. He says he will support Sanders if Sanders is the candidate because Trump is the “existential threat”. He says he hopes Sanders will do the same. Biden says he and Sanders both agree that healthcare is a “right”. He also says that they both agree on the “new green agreement.”

Biden also claims that Trump is the one who wants to cut Social Security, Medicare.

20:54: Sanders says it’s “circular logic” that Biden wants to reform the bill he voted on. He says he may not need to reform it if Biden gathered around others to vote on him. Sanders now pressures Biden into gay marriage. He says he voted against the Defense of Marriage Act and Biden voted. He says he opposed the Iraq war and ALENA while Biden voted. Sanders says he voted against Hyde’s modification while Biden voted. Sanders says it “takes courage sometimes” to do things right.

Biden says Sanders has voted against the background checks five times and is now asking Sanders for handguns. He criticizes Sanders for voting to ensure that gun makers cannot be sued. Biden also says he initiated a “ripple effect” when he was the first major player in the Obama administration to say he supported gay marriage.

Sanders says that in this time of crisis, people in America know their track record. He says he has kept families working and has had a special interest in them for 30 years. Sanders says this is what he will do at the White House and that is a totally different record than Joe’s.

20:51: Sanders says it’s leadership and he says Biden wrote part of the project. He says the bankruptcy bill prevented students from being able to get out of student debt. Sanders says he voted against it and he was right. He says leadership is “having the ideas” to make unpopular votes. Biden looks agitated and agitated and claims he did not help draft the bankruptcy bill. Sanders says he is proud of his leadership on many topics and says Joe has come. It seems that Biden is someone who has a right and does not like being called inconsistent. In many ways, it reminds Democrats of what they hate about Trump.

20:50 – Biden asked about their support for the bankruptcy bill. Biden says it happened overwhelmingly and claims to have improved it by two amendments. He says he didn’t like the rest of the bill. Biden says he talked to Warren about his proposal and that this is the first opportunity they have had a substantial change.

8:45 p.m. – Sanders calls Biden on Social Security and Medicare. He asks if Biden ever happened on the Senate floor requesting cuts to Social Security or Bowles-Simpson. Sanders asks people to go to YouTube and wants Biden to tell the truth.

Sanders wants Biden to be “straight with the American people.” Biden says “this is not true” when Sanders asks if he has ever been on the Senate floor again and again calls for Social Security cuts. “Whoa, whoa, whoa,” says Sanders. He says Biden “just contradicted yourself.” Sanders says one minute he said he was not on the floor and is now increasing the deficit. Biden tries to crack himself by saying he never “voted” to cut Social Security, but that’s not what Sanders called for.

Sanders asks for Biden a third time. Biden denies. Sanders asks Americans to go to YouTube because he can’t deny the reality.

Sanders camp tweeted this video:

Joe Biden is not telling the truth at #DemocraticDebate. Here’s the video: retweet right now: pic.twitter.com/BJ2xh7Ron0

20:39: Biden says that the Sanders revolution will disrupt many things and get paid after the cost for Medicare for all. He says people want results now, not a revolution. Sanders wonders why America is the only major country that does not guarantee health care and does not provide paid sick leave. He says the whole thing is down to the power structure. He says donors who control the legislative agenda have power. He says Wall Street, the pharmaceutical and insurance companies and the fossil fuel industries need to be taken over. He says don’t take campaign contributions from them.

Biden demands federal funding of all elections through a constitutional amendment. Sanders doesn’t want Biden to laugh at him after Sanders calls on Biden to condemn his Super PACs that run negative ads against Sanders. He says he won’t give Biden a break because Biden has sentenced Super PACs in the past.

20:36 – Bash mentions that those over 60 and those with underlying conditions are the most vulnerable. She says Sanders is over 60 and has suffered a heart attack and asks what she is doing to stay safe.

Sanders says he is not shaking hands and is “very attentive” to the people he interacts with. He uses a lot of soaps and hand sanitizers. He is grateful he has no symptoms.

Biden says he is also fortunate to have no symptoms. Biden says he is taking every precaution anyone would take. She is not shaking hands. Its staff works from home. He does not do meetings. It does not go in crowd He says he makes sure he doesn’t touch his face.

20:35: Debate goes to immigration. Calderon asks about legal and illegal immigrants and the coronavirus.

Biden says anyone who takes the coronavirus test “would be harmless.” Biden says it’s even the xenophobic’s interest in illegal immigrants to come forward to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sanders says we have this “absurd situation” where “undocumented” people who want to do things right to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, wonder if ICE will stop them. Sanders says “we need to end these terrible ICE raids” which are “terrorist communities.” It then calls for a “comprehensive immigration reform” and a “path to citizenship” for all illegal immigrants.

8:30 pm: Sanders asked if he would support rescues for industries affected by the crown virus. Sanders says the economy needs to be stabilized, but we can’t do what we did in 2008. He said Biden voted for the Wall Street bailouts and he didn’t.

Biden, defending his ransom vote, says if the banks fail, all the little people who care about Sanders would have been a big deal. But Biden says he agrees with Bernie that some of them should have gone to jail.

Biden and Sanders disagree on whether Sanders voted against the automatic bailouts.

Biden clears Bernie’s wealth tax and continues to defend the ransom (by making another disservice he continues to defend the ransom).

20:25: Sanders says that the crisis (continues to say Ebola, but meaning crown) exposes the “cruelty” of the United States economy. He says billionaires will get it, but “half of our people live by paycheck.” He says the lesson to be learned is that we need to move aggressively to address the “fragility of the economy” and how “unfair” so few are.

Biden says people don’t want a revolution. He then goes on to talk about “doing whole people” so that people do not have “major financial disabilities” due to the virus (says sars but means crown).

So far, Sanders has called this coronavirus Ebola and Biden has called this coronavirus SARS

20:23: Biden says we need a “main rescue package” that makes individuals whole and does not reward businesses. Biden says the Fed will be of little consequence now because they have used all their leverage. Biden says people need to know their mortgages, rents will be paid and childcare paid for during the coronavirus crisis. Biden cuts again. It becomes more and more uncomfortable.

20:21: Sanders says this is not the time to “punish the people” when asked about China’s role in the coronavirus crisis. He claims that we have to work with China, Italy, WHO, etc. Biden says he emphasized that we should have our experts in China and make it clear to China that there would be consequences if we were denied access. Sanders says we need to tell big companies this is not a time to “profit”.

20:19: Sanders says we need to learn from the last bailout that the government only cared about Wall Street. Biden claims that we learned this lesson (a terrible answer from a candidate who seems to be lifting too much from this). Biden’s shocking tone is also not the quietest.

20:18: Sanders, when asked if he would deploy the army, says he would use all disposable tools. He says New York did the right thing to call the National Guard. Sanders talks again about the economic outcome. He asks what happens to workers who will lose their jobs after closing restaurants. He says if Trump can provide $ 1.5 billion to banks, workers would have to get a “check” to get “complete.”

Biden says he would call the military “now” because they have the ability to help hospitals with the planned.

20:16: Biden no longer wants to argue anymore and says this is “like a war” and “a national emergency” and “as if being attacked from abroad.”

8:15 p.m. – Biden says this is not “copay” and Sanders says there are several gaps that will still make Americans pay for treatments. Sanders says we need a “simple system” that exists in countries like Canada; if you are an american you have the health care you need. Sanders wonders if we intend to take in the healthcare / pharmaceutical industries that are funding the Biden campaign.

20:11 PM: Sanders says Trump is only exacerbating the health crisis (dysfunction) that is apparent to anyone right now. Sanders says experts say one of the reasons we’re not prepared is because we “don’t have a system” and instead, the country has thousands of private insurance plans.

20:09: Biden, when asked about a national quarantine, says he would convene a meeting in the Situation Room with all the experts and ask them what the country should do. Biden says that in Italy there is a pay-only system and that it “doesn’t work”. But Biden says the government should ensure that no one should pay for the treatment. Biden says that instead of doing this in the United States, he would bring together the world’s leading experts like the Obama administration with the Ebola crisis. He says rulers make “solid decisions” in the absence of such leadership.

20:08: Sanders says we’re not ready for this pandemic. People can’t afford recipe because “we have a mail group” managed by Big Pharma who is “booting” us. He says rural hospitals are closing and people are not insured. He says that Pharma executives are focused on profit now, and he wants to assure people that “the drug companies do not eliminate us.”

20:06: Biden says we need to provide the hospitals that will be needed because the current system cannot cope with the aging that is likely to occur. He says that we accidentally did this with the coronavirus before we corrected and talked about the H1N1 virus.

8:05 pm: Sanders says the most important thing he would do tonight to save American lives is to “close this president right now because he is undermining” doctors and scientists to “provoke” conclusions with “difficult conclusions.”

Sanders says everyone should be assured that if they become ill with coronavirus, they will not have to pay for treatment and tests.

20:02 – Biden, when asked what he would say to Americans about the new reality, says his heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones, and calls for a “national reunion.” Biden says we need to be careful of those who have been exposed and are likely to be exposed with test kits. Second, you want to make sure that each state has at least 10 driving test centers. It tells us about the need for extra hospital beds. Says the Department of Defense and FEMA can configure them. Biden says we have to deal with the economic consequence. Again he says he sees his time approaching what is becoming a very uncomfortable crutch.

About six works are coughed by hand at the first answer. The kind of thing we didn’t realize a week ago.

20:00: The debate is about to begin. Tapper says it’s a “one-time event.” Tapper says he hopes this debate will turn into a “conversation.”

19:58 PM: On CNN, McAuliffe says that Democrats can leave tonight because today’s tweets of Trump show that something’s wrong. “Madness,” he says.

7:55 pm: Biden and Sanders are on stage. They hit the elbow instead of shaking hands.

19:45 – They call ready to communicate to Sanders fans:

Senior Biden will help tonight’s debate: “Joe Biden will make it clear to Senator Sanders supporters that there is room for them … we welcome your support, but we will also welcome his ideas, his passion and his commitment to the topics they care about. So worry so deeply. “https://t.co/T65LylQtMe

Tonight is Joe Biden’s first time in a one-on-one debate for the presidency. but he has twice debated for VP’s office … pic.twitter.com/mAaj9HnQtQ

The stage is set for a debate at 8 p.m. Podiums are placed 6 meters away, according to CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/90UXo1Z74X

This is what constituents will think of when evaluating candidates from both parties.

I’m sorry for the tongue in advance, but sometimes it’s really easy to distinguish people who really care about each other from the greedy bite of selfish gurus. (I blame @CSimmsQB for encouraging me to say it.)

