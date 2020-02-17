[Live updates: Daytona 500 resumes after rain postpones race]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[live-updates:-daytona-500-resumes-after-rain-postpones-race]

A downpour, as viewed from the press box, forces a postponement of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The 62nd Daytona 500 is set to resume Monday afternoon after heavy rain forced it to be postponed over the weekend.

“The Great American Race” had to be postponed after just 20 laps around Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. It was just the second time in 62 years the race had to be postponed, the Associated Press reports.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the race for the first 20 laps of the race.

Check back here for live updates throughout the Daytona 500 (Latest updates will appear at top and all times are ET):

4: 08 p.m.: Cars are moving again at Daytona International, more than 24 hours after the race first officially started.

4: 07 p.m.: Engines have restarted on the race track.

3: 50 p.m.: Drivers are on the track at Daytona International and are getting ready for the race to restart.

3: 15 p.m.: A tweet from Daytona International Speedway says fans will be the ones to help restart the big race on Monday by saying, “Gentlemen, start your engines.” President Donald Trump was the one who made the call on Sunday during his visit.

3 p.m.: There’s just one hour to go until the Daytona 500 resumes at Daytona International Speedway.

