Live Updates *** Election Results in Florida, Illinois, Arizona

Florida, Illinois and Arizona will hold primary elections tonight as former Vice President Joe Biden seeks to solidify his delegated leadership over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Ohio postponed its main activity after Health Director Dr. Amy Action ordered state surveys for a health emergency after a court denied Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s request to postpone. its primary function until June 2.

Most of the polls in Florida (219 delegates) will close at 7 p.m., and the rest will close at 8 a.m. The Illinois Polls (155) close at 8 p.m. Arizona Polls (67) close at 22:00 ET.

Stay tuned for Breitbart News for live updates! All est.

19:35: Sanders for $ 2,000 cash payments. Sanders says utility services should also be reset to customers who have turned off the water / electricity. It demands more funding for rental assistance and a waiver of all student loan payments for the duration of the coronavirus crisis. He says the crisis should be another opportunity to make money for American and Wall Street companies. He says the coronavirus vaccine should be free, and says that team rewards and bonuses for executives during the coronavirus crisis should be banned.

@ BernieSanders calls for $ 2,000 emergency cash payments to every home in America each month for the duration of the crisis.

mike casca March 17, 2020

Join me live as we discuss the government’s response to the coronavirus and the steps needed to take it forward. https://t.co/BRCjeg5TNw

Bernie Sanders March 17, 2020

As results begin to blend in Florida, @BernieSanders is talking about the coronavirus in a real-time session, estimating a $ 2 trillion price “to avoid deaths, job losses, and economic catastrophes.”

He has not mentioned the votes today.

Adam Kelsey March 17, 2020

19:30: Math doesn’t look good for Sanders:

Biden is on track for about 100 net delegates outside of Florida, as we get 20% of the vote. Bernie can’t turn this campaign around, people.

G. Elliott Morris March 17, 2020

19:20: Biden’s comments are scheduled for 9pm. Can you comment without ringing, having trouble reading the prompter and calling into the microphone?

Biden will deliver the comments on election night at 9pm

Biden will deliver the comments on election night at 9pm

7:10 p.m.: Big start in Florida:

Biden with a 32-point lead in the missing Pasco Early +.

And 36 points to Broward.

Florida is done. Everything is already in the delegates account.

– Steve “FSU Hoops Are ACC Screens” (@steveschale) March 17, 2020

Bernie Sanders made the attack on Joe Biden’s Social Security record a significant point (they even ran ads in Florida), but Florida Dem voters said they trust Biden more than that.

https://t.co/WjMBBWu78A pic.twitter.com/n5pF4tulhS

Alex Seitz-Wald March 17, 2020

19:00 – Most polls in Florida close.

18:50: Biden trusted to handle the crisis:

NEW: In telephone surveys, Biden over Sanders is confident of managing a crisis of 71-23 percent in Florida, 64-31 percent in Illinois and 63-31 percent in Arizona. This is instead of the typical exit polls.

– Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 17, 2020

Exit Survey from AZ, FL, OH @CBSNews:

Voters chose healthcare as the most important item in their vote pic.twitter.com/KnIH2xE8uN

– Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) March 17, 2020

Florida Survey on Medicare for All:

Support 57%

Oppose 32%

CBS pic.twitter.com/9ZqoN0Euhm

Florida Survey on Medicare for All:

Support 57%

Oppose 32%

Something to think about in the Florida results:

2) The Sanders campaign, choosing the mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz as co-chair of the campaign in 2020, was a very controversial option. White liberals may love her, but many Puerto Ricans do not, especially the model Dems and GOPers.

3) Boricuas in central Florida love Obama.

– Julio Ricardo Varela (@ julito77) March 16, 2020

Sanders Camp vs. Biden Camp:

I really can’t believe Biden’s campaign is trying to reassure America, specifically citing the 1918 pandemic that saw “an estimated 675,000 deaths from the flu; more than 12 times the death toll from North American fighting.” Americans in World War I. ” https://t.co/tqgZh8Ogd8 https://t.co/YFXOtHAXtu

– David Sirota (@davidsirota) March 17, 2020

Currently in a poorly ventilated basement of the early voting site at Gage Park, the second largest Latino district in Illinois. The current wait time here is just over an hour. People have begun to leave saying they are not ready to risk their health. #IllinoisPrimary pic.twitter.com/jAxoI6mkcG

– Abshir Omar (@AbshirDSM) March 17, 2020

JUST IN: In a new statement, @DNC calls on states yet to hold primary, “to use a number of critical mechanisms to make voting easier and safer for voters and election officials. The simplest tool is email vote. ” pic.twitter.com/U5i8OAmPVr

– Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) March 17, 2020

VIDEO – Ohio election workers are picking up termination signs for posting in their respective locations, after Gov. Mike DeWine issued a delay Monday in the state’s primaries due to coronavirus pic.twitter.com/axlcHmwo8B

– AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 17, 2020

WATCH: @VaughnHillyard interviews an 82-year-old Arizona voter who discovered the polling station he had used for decades was closed. He then spent 80 minutes finding a new location to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/SGrpzOiOEH

– MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 17, 2020

At the fourth and fourth quarter polls in the 38th room, judges said their election coordinator never showed up. Nor do they have wipes for the touch screens. Some voters are presented with masks.

– Mick Dumke (@ mickeyd1971) March 17, 2020

How is your election day going? # COVID19 #BarringtonIL @GovPritzker @cookcountyclerk pic.twitter.com/UX4uo0pJe9

How is your election day going? # COVID19 #BarringtonIL