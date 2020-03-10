Live updates *** Super Tuesday election results

Six states (Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington) and overseas Democrats will hold the primaries tonight, as former Vice President Joe Biden aims to win in his the last Super Tuesday primaries.

Polls begin to close in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri at 8 p.m. The polls in Washington will be the last to close at 11 p.m.

Stay tuned for Breitbart News for live updates! All est.

19:45 Sanders and Long Line Allies campaign in Michigan:

Michiganders: 30 minutes before closing the ballot box! If you are on the line until 8pm they should let you vote. Go now! Those in charge expect that they will not vote and, if you do, they will not vote for Bernie. Now is the time for change. Trump sweep! Create Medicare for All! Bernie!

– Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 10, 2020

At a time when Democrats are successfully attacking Republicans by voter suppression, seeing voters stand for hours in Michigan and across America is outrage. Election officials need to address these issues immediately and, if necessary, keep the polls open longer.

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2020

7.30pm: The first polls will close at the latest, and Biden is reportedly preparing comments on the coronavirus to deliver to Philadelphia tonight. Biden’s challenge will be not to get his foot in the mouth or random parts of speech to make constituents less trusting in him. This is Trump’s challenge as well.

#MichiganPrimary poll poll exit:

On whom the constituents trust to face a great crisis

Biden 52

Sanders 32

CBS pic.twitter.com/Qs9UayWhma

– Political Surveys (@PpollingNumbers) March 10, 2020

NBC News: Michigan expects primary results to delay due to absentee ballots

– Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 10, 2020

According to early NBC polls, black voters make up about two-thirds of the vote in the Mississippi primary, compared to black voters in South Carolina, Alabama and Virginia.

– Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 10, 2020

Former Vice President @JoeBiden is planning to talk about the coronavirus tonight, according to a senior adviser to Biden at @DanaBashCNN. The statements are still being written. It is also expected to address the crisis more broadly and in the coming days.

– Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) March 10, 2020

Signs were posted on the door of the convention center where @BernieSanders allegedly let his event know that the rally was canceled due to “public health and safety concern” pic.twitter.com/DbGkrYUESF

– Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) March 10, 2020

@ JoeBiden will be heading to the Philadelphia Press tonight at the National Center for the Constitution, following the cancellation of his Cleveland Rally “according to the directions of public officials and with great caution.”

– Molly Nagle (@ MollyNagle3) March 10, 2020

EXIT POLLS: Most Democrats Want a Candidate that “Can Beat Trump” #MTPDaily

59% of Democrats prefer a candidate who can “beat Trump” instead of a candidate who “agrees with you” at pic.twitter.com/zehiVQOGoZ

– Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 10, 2020

Election workers in Washington have no chance.

Amid the #coronavirus’s concerns in Washington, Clark County election staffing has no chance; wear gloves and keep cleaning supplies close to Monday, through thousands of ballots for the # primary # LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/vL2MbBkhSU

– Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) March 10, 2020