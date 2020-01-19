Live Updates: UFC 246 – Conor McGregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Follow all the action from UFC 246 live as Conor McGregor returns to the octagon against UFC winning leader Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

By Christopher Reive

When Conor McGregor faced the media in Las Vegas on Thursday before returning to the octagon at UFC 246, no projectile was launched and no insult was made to his opponent.

For the most part, the Irish superstar did not even mention Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone when a question was addressed to the American.

Instead, it was a jovial McGregor who greeted the media and fans, answering questions about Sunday’s fight (NZT) with a smile and a laugh.

He even arrived on time for the press conference.

It was a stark contrast to press conferences leading to his unsuccessful light kick against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, which included a backstage fight and constant insults from Nurmagomedov in the period before. At this point in his career, it was not unusual for McGregor to warm up at a press conference.

“I’m just in a good position,” said McGregor of his behavior before Sunday’s game. “I’m just engaged and focused and happy to be here; especially as I have always been.”

McGregor will enter the octagon on Sunday in a welterweight bout against Cerrone, who holds the UFC record for appearances, victories and arrivals. The fighters made it clear that there was no animosity between them, and the friendly press conference reiterated it.

“There will be blood shed, but it will not be bad blood,” said McGregor of the fight.

“There will be no bad blood here, but there will be blood shed – no doubt about it.”

