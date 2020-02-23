[live-virgin-media-outage:-updates-as-tv,-broadband-and-mobile-expert-services-‘down’-across-london]

Hundreds of Londoners have been remaining with Television set and Broadband troubles after complications with the Virgin Media network.

Sunday afternoon (February 23) was ruined for some wanting to appreciate Sunday’s sporting fixtures, whilst many others have been unable to get online and some are even complaining about the cellular telephone services.

As nicely as London, assistance also appears to have endured in the South East together with Portsmouth and Bournemouth. Within just London, the problems appear to be centred about West and South London.

Buyers with the Tivo company and some others on the network complained of outages of “enormous pixelation” problems.

According to Down Detector, close to 6,000 persons reported concerns with Virgin Media all around 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Of those people, 80 for every cennt relevant to the television assistance they need to have been acquiring, 13 for each cent have been to do with net connectivity and 5 for each cent ended up getting complications with cell browsing.

Stick to the are living site under for the hottest updates on the outages.

If you have been influenced, remember to e-mail [email protected]