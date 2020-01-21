LIVEBLOG: Indictment trial begins in Senate

The removal of the Senate is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, released his plans to settle the trial Monday evening, which the Democrats quickly criticized. Follow below, and refresh this page for updates.

David Taintor

|

9:13 a.m.

An Associated Press reporter notes the severe restrictions on the press during the Senate trial:

The press has the right to freely pass through these and other doors to attend public sittings of the Senate since the 18th century. Tomorrow there will be a policeman and a magnetometer on our way for the first time.

It’s a bad idea pic.twitter.com/dfqpb1pMCy

– Andrew Taylor (@APAndrewTaylor) January 21, 2020

Cristina Cabrera

|

9:12 a.m.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) does not have it with the rule proposed by the majority in the Senate Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for the removal of the Senate.

“Chief McConnell’s plan for a dark night’s dismissal trial confirms what the American people have seen since day one: the GOP leader in the Senate chose to conceal the president, rather than honor his oath to the Constitution “, she said in a statement. statement Tuesday morning.

Under the rules proposed by McConnell, evidence collected by the House will not be presented at trial unless the Senate allows it. In addition, the House recall team and President Donald Trump’s lawyers will have only 24 hours each to present their arguments within 2 days.