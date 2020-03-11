Liverpool 2 – 3 To Madrid – Up News Info

Liverpool are out of the Champions League following a dramatic 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid, which eliminated them 4-2 overall after extra time.

After Georginio Wijnaldum’s first leg, Roberto Firmino’s oversized goal seemed to put Jurgen Klopp’s side in the quarter-finals, but Marcos Llorente changed everything.

The substitute took advantage of a bad Adrian kick in the 97th minute to overwhelm Anfield and then added a second soon after leaving Liverpool needed two goals. Instead, substitute teammate Álvaro Morata added a third goal for Atlético to expel the defending European champions from the competition.

It was a remarkable result for Diego Simeone’s team who, despite their high-quality defense, were defeated for much of the night by runaway Premier League leaders.

The 30-year wait for that title will soon be over, but Liverpool’s control over it is over.

Player ratings

Liverpool: Adrian (4), Alexander-Arnold (7), Gómez (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Henderson (6), Oxlade-Chamberlain (8), Wijnaldum (8), Salah (6), Firmino (7), Mane (6).

subs: Milner (6), Origi (6), Minamino (6).

Atletico Madrid: Oblak (8), Trippier (6), Savic (7), Felipe (8), Renan Lodi (6), Coke (6), Saul (6), Partey (8), Correa (6), Felix (7) ), Costa (6).

subs: Llorente (8), Vrsaljko (6), Morata (6).

Party Man: Marcos Llorente

How Liverpool disappeared

Liverpool knew they had a big task in their hands when it came to this, but so did the Anfield crowd and there was a haunting atmosphere at the start when the twin fell.

It didn’t take long for Atlético to remind everyone how uncertain the current champions position was when Diego Costa fired a long distance from the near post after just 14 seconds.

But Liverpool quickly got on their pace and dominated possession in the first half with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both combining to take shots.

Even before the opening goal, the best weapon seemed to be overload on the right wing, where Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was enjoying alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As the constant stream of back crossings was repulsed by Atletico’s defense, they could do nothing to prevent Oxlade-Chamberlain from finding Wijnaldum at the end of the half.

The Dutch midfielder was one of the architects of Liverpool’s memorable return against Barcelona last season and there was nothing Jan Oblak could do to stop his power.

Image:

Liverpool players celebrate Gini Wijnaldum’s first half goal against Atlético de Madrid

Liverpool’s latest form has been problematic after losing their last three games away from home and only Edge West and Bournemouth here, but Anfield turn into nights like this.

All manipulations were applauded. The opposition’s indoctrination indoctrination, often courtesy of Costa, was deceived. But even with the momentum on his side, the tie was in jeopardy.

A passage from the game revealed that very early in the second half. First, Oblak denied Firmino on one side before Joao Félix tested Adrian on the other.

At half-time, Liverpool thought they had the advantage of the tie when Andrew Robertson headed towards Salah’s devout shot, but the ball came off the bar again.

The attacks kept coming and Costa had been replaced by Llorente, much to Anfield’s delight, Simeone’s side seemed to have no way of relieving the pressure.

Team news

Liverpool made two changes to the squad that beat Bournemouth over the weekend with Andrew Robertson returning to replace James Milner on the left wing and captain Jordan Henderson recovering from injury to take Fabinho’s place in midfield.

Atlético addressed Diego Costa with the former Chelsea striker given for the first time since November. Alvaro Morata fell into panic. Kieran Trippier continued on the right wing after losing his first match in Madrid, while Joao Félix was also in a position to start ahead.

But the clock was ticking, and Klopp, aware of the danger, drew the brilliant Oxlade-Chamberlain in favor of James Milner. However, chances continued to fall to Liverpool.

Mane could have removed Kop’s roof if his aerial shot had found the net with five minutes left. Salah was about to do the same, but he also burst into the grass.

It was a dominant display, but the decisive shot seemed to come from Atlético when Saúl Niguez headed home from midfield with a free kick from the left.

Saul was out of the field, though it took a bench time to figure it out, and Anfield gasped again as the crowd prepared for overtime.

Wijnaldum, as so many times, was the driving force behind the second goal. After forcing another escape from Oblak himself, he turned off his right arm and passed perfectly to Firmino.

Image:

Roberto Firmino outscored Liverpool 2-0 early in extra time

The Brazilian saw his head back from the post, but the ball landed very well for him in attack and he showed calm to set up his first goal at Anfield since April.

It seemed like that, but Adrian’s mistake changed the mood dramatically.

The goalkeeper, instead of the injured Alisson, hit Joao Félix directly and when feeding Llorente, the substitute managed to score low in the far corner of the net.

Image:

Llorente celebrates his first goal on an incredible night at Anfield

Liverpool shuffled, but then got hammered when Morata, immediately on the pitch, cleared and faced Llorente to end Adrian’s brilliant finish.

Klopp could hardly believe what he was witnessing, as suddenly his team needed two goals with only 15 minutes left and tried, as the first one would not come.

Instead, with lost hope, Morata accelerated at half-time to complete the break at night, as Atlético completed a scandalous 3-2 win to advance. Anfield still clapped his squad at the last whistle, but it was a crushing defeat.

What’s next?

Liverpool move to Everton on Monday night in Football in the Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm, while Atlético go to Athletic Bilbao at 3pm on Sunday in La Liga.

Monday March 16 7:00 pm

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will take place on March 20 at 11am.