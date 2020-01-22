Liverpool already has 12 POINTS MORE than the Arsenal Invincibles team in the same season phase

Liverpool seems to want to secure the first championship title in 30 years. The leading Premier League player is currently 16 points ahead of the next challenger, Manchester City, with a game in hand.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have been unbeaten in the last 39 league games – ten behind the historic Arsenal Invincible team from the 2003/04 season.

Jürgen Klopps Liverpool was outstanding this season

Liverpool also has numerous other records this season, including the most wins in a single season (32), the most home wins (18), the most away wins (16) and the most points (100).

They make a serious claim to be the “fair play” kings and collect the fewest fouls per game (8.3) in the top division this season.

Twenty-two games in the 2019/20 season, and things couldn’t have gone better for Klopp’s team. Klopp’s team has already scored more points than several special title winners at the same time in their respective season.

Liverpool’s fixed point list for Arsenal’s Invincibles

40 – Wolves vs. Liverpool (January 23)

41 – West Ham v Liverpool (January 29)

42 – Liverpool v Southampton (1st February)

43 – Norwich City v Liverpool (February 15)

44 – Liverpool v West Ham (February 24)

45 – Watford v Liverpool (February 29)

46 – Liverpool v Bournemouth (March 7th)

47 – Everton v Liverpool (March 14th)

48 – Liverpool v Crystal Palace (March 21st)

49 – Manchester City v Liverpool (April 4th)

50 – Liverpool v Aston Villa (April 11th)

Incredible, they have 12 points more on the board than Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles at the same time of the season in 2004.

The Centurions of Manchester City 2017/18, the winners of The Special One 2005/06 and the triple team of Manchester United 1998/1999 also had fewer points than the Merseysiders after 22 games played.

See the full table below …

Highest total score after 22 games in the Premier League

1.Liverpool, 2019/2020, 64 points

2. Manchester City, 2017/18, 62 points

3.Chelsea, 2005/06, 61 points

4th Arsenal, 2003/2004, 52 points

5. Manchester United, 1998-99, 41 points

Next up for the Reds is a trip to the wolves on Thursday evening.

Liverpool have to travel to the Etihad before the end of the season, while it also has to do with matches against Arsenal and Chelsea.