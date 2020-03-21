Liverpool and Arsenal oversee Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka

% MINIFYHTML23af58f466fee6679540d6613c1825a011%

France international U21, one of a limited number of promising leftist centralists

By Lyall Thomas

Evan Ndicka has made 15 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season

Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this season.

They had been among the clubs tracking down France’s Under-21 internationals before football was suspended across Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Spanish teams Valencia and Seville and two Milan clubs have also been interested in Ndicka, who is one of the few promising centers on the left.

Arsenal signed Flamengo’s Pablo Mari, a left-footer, in January, though on an initial loan deal, though they have the option of permanent transfer this summer.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Liverpool may be in the market for a new quarterback due to the uncertain future of Dejan Lovren, who has only made nine Premier League starts this season.

It is also uncertain whether the UK transfer window will open as scheduled on June 18, with no specific date for when the current national season will resume.

Sky Sports News He reported this week that FIFA is looking at the situation regarding player registrations, with the possibility of players expiring contracts at clubs before the season begins.

However, it is understood that clubs are continuing their investigation and due diligence on potential transfer targets, despite the fact that scouts are currently unable to see them in games.

Ndicka, 20, has made 14 starts and a substitute appearance in the Bundesliga this season, most recently as a left-back, including in the last 32 Europa League wins over RB Salzburg and in his last 16 defeats. on the first leg up to Basel.

