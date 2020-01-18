Liverpool and Manchester United could qualify for the Premier League showdown with serious injuries on both sides

Liverpool and Manchester United face several serious injuries before their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Red Devils, who have been without Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw, may also miss striker Marcus Rashford in Anfield.

Rashford hobbled out of the FA Cup win over the wolves

Rashford had an aborted appearance in the FA Cup win over the wolves during the week – which may have cost him the chance to play at Anfield.

Solskjaer said: “We will give him the absolute time, but I will not hold my breath.”

“I would think that he’s probably not done yet, but he still has 48 hours left, so let’s see.”

For Mason Greenwood, the 18-year-old with nine goals in all competitions this season, this should be an exciting opportunity.

We assume that Manchester United is in a row.

In the meantime, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has to decide whether the returning duo Fabinho and Joel Matip will immediately return to their starting line-up.

James Milner and Naby Keita stay outside, which could tempt Klopp to throw Fabinho straight into the line of fire instead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Adam Lallana.

We assume that Liverpool is in a row.

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT as we bring you three live Premier League comments!

