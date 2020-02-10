Liverpool “angry” against Shrewsbury over the chairman’s treatment of Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish before the FA Cup duel

Liverpool is reportedly ‘angry’ with Shrewsbury Town when club legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush were treated before their FA Cup clash.

The Reds were generous enough to hand over all of their earnings from the game in New Meadow, which ended 2-2 after an exciting first division comeback.

Getty Images – Getty

According to reports, Liverpool legends have been mocked by the Shrewsbury chairman

Danny Murphy says Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is interchangeable

Neil Critchley had a 1-0 win at Anfield last week, when the European champions met an inexperienced team to give the senior team a break during the Premier League winter break.

Despite the criticism of Jürgen Klopp not to attend the game in Anfield, the Reds seem to have their own problems.

A report in the Daily Mail claims that Shrewsbury chairman Roland Wycherley mocked Liverpool legends Dalglish and Rush during the first game in New Meadow and pretended to confuse the former with the latter.

The 78-year-old was spotted by an eyewitness who said, “Suddenly it was fun, but not all afternoon.

Getty – Contributor

Roland Wycherley has been reported to have played in both the FA Cup’s home and away games

“He called him his favorite Welshman and asked him what had happened to his mustache.”

Then, during the replay at Anfield, it is claimed that Wycherley started a tirade with bad mouths after asking where CEO Peter Moore was.

After someone informed him that Moore was absent, the chairman of Shrewsbury was furious with Liverpool’s decision to play his children and lower admission fees.