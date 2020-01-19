Liverpool are the first team since Arsenal in the 2001/02 season to score in each of their first 22 games of the season

One can say with certainty that Liverpool will need a new record book next season.

The Reds left another lasting impression in their Manchester United game after Virgil van Dijk’s header gave them the lead.

Van Dijk led Liverpool in the lead against United

With this goal, Liverpool was the first club since Arsenal in the 2001/02 season to score in each of their first 22 Premier League games.

Under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners scored remarkable goals in all 38 games in a title-winning season, but Jürgen Klopp’s men are just so good that you wouldn’t have to endure emulating what Arsenal has accomplished.

The Reds have currently scored one goal in their last 30 Premier League matches.

Arsenal fans now fear that the unbeaten season of the “Invincibles” could be mimicked by the Anfield Club, who simply doesn’t feel they are being defeated by anyone in the division.

Liverpool’s unbeaten league run is currently 40-9 behind Arsenal.

However, Gunners fans will console themselves that Klopp’s men still have to go to the Etihad, where they bite their nails, in the hope that City can get the three points.

Liverpool also has numerous other records this season, including the most wins in a single season (32), the most home wins (18), the most away wins (16) and the most points (100).